Olivia Wilde 'Is Still Very Much Upset' Over Harry Styles Breakup But Is 'Trying To Move On,' Spills Source
She's Worrying, Darling! Olivia Wilde is seemingly struggling to cope with the end of her and Harry Styles' near-two-year relationship.
"Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," a source spilled to a news outlet after it was reported in mid November that she and the rock star went their separate ways.
Though the Booksmart director, 38, is "trying to move on" — she's been "leaning on friends" since their headline-making breakup — Wilde is no where near ready to put herself out there again.
“Dating isn’t on her list of priorities" at the moment, the source explained, pointing out that she recently went on a girls trip to clear her mind. "Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress."
Wilde and Styles, 28, were first linked in January 2021 after they were spotted attending the wedding of Styles' manager together in California. The former flames first met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in late 2020, with Wilde serving as the director and one of the leads while the "Watermelon Sugar" musician was the star of the film alongside Florence Pugh.
The exes — who "had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," a source previously spilled to the publication — remained tight-lipped about their romance throughout the past two years, but have been spotted out and about together multiple times, with the mother-of-two often joining her actor beau on tour.
Despite their best efforts to remain out of headlines, Wilde's drama with ex Jason Sudeikis over custody of their shared children, as well as the alleged chaos on set of their film seemed to put a major strain on their relationship.
"It was all too much," a source exclusively squealed to OK!. "Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny."
And while "Harry could see through it all though," including the shocking claims made by the woman looking after the coparents' brood, "It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" continued the source.
Since going their separate ways, Wilde made her first post-split appearance on November 19 at the 13th Annual Governors Awards while Styles continues on his Love On Tour.