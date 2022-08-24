Olivia Wilde Says Being Served Custody Papers Onstage By Ex Jason Sudeikis Was A 'Vicious' Act Of 'Sabotage'

Serving it back!

Months after Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while onstage at a convention, the actress has finally addressed the highly publicized happening, dubbing it a “vicious” act of “sabotage” in a new interview.

“It was my workplace,” the Her star recalled of the “upsetting” incident, which occurred at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.”