Trump Campaign Turmoil Explodes as Trove of J.D. Vance's Bombshell Emails Critical of Ex-Prez Are Leaked: 'Morally Reprehensible Human Being'

In the email correspondence between Vance and Sofia Nelson, who is transgender, from 2014 through 2017, the right-wing politician seemed to make statements about "hating" the police, slamming the Republican party altogether and emphasizing his disdain for Trump.

"He's just a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being," Vance penned in one message. "I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered."