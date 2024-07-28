Trump Campaign Turmoil Explodes as Trove of J.D. Vance's Bombshell Emails Critical of Ex-Prez Are Leaked: 'Morally Reprehensible Human Being'
The Trump campaign has been thrown into absolute chaos.
After Donald Trump decided on J.D. Vance as his Vice-Presidential pick, the Ohio senator came under fire for his ridiculous comments about women without children. Now, the situation has worsened as leaked emails between Vance and one of his former Yale Law School classmates have surfaced where he appeared to bash his new running mate.
In the email correspondence between Vance and Sofia Nelson, who is transgender, from 2014 through 2017, the right-wing politician seemed to make statements about "hating" the police, slamming the Republican party altogether and emphasizing his disdain for Trump.
"He's just a bad man. A morally reprehensible human being," Vance penned in one message. "I’m counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I don’t have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered."
Following the bombshell, Vance's campaign released a statement that read, "Senator Vance values his friendships with individuals across the political spectrum."
"He has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best," they continued.
The leak comes as many people in the Republican party feel that the former President may have some regrets about bringing Vance on to be his VP. "If you had a time machine, if you go back two weeks, would [Trump] have picked J.D. Vance again? I doubt it," conservative commentator Ben Shapiro claimed during an episode of "The Ben Shapiro Show" podcast.
"I think he probably would have picked someone like [Governor] Glenn Youngkin from Virginia in an attempt to broaden out his base," the conservative pundit noted.
"Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of J.D. Vance – a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter," journalist Tim Alberta, who has covered the Trump campaign extensively, said in a recent interview about the pick.
"There was clearly zero vetting of J.D. Vance. Clearly a vibes pick by an overconfident Trump that is proving to be a disaster," former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
