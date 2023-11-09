'Laughable': Omarosa Manigault Newman Scoffs at 'Showman' Donald Trump Potentially Picking Tucker Carlson as His Running Mate
After Donald Trump said he would consider former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his possible running mate if he were to secure the 2024 Republican nomination for president, Omarosa Manigault Newman had quite the reaction.
"It is just laughable. He's a showman, he can't help himself. In fact, we'll have The White House: Apprentice Edition. To say Tucker it just really undermines the importance and seriousness of running for the highest office in this land. He literally thinks he's going to hand out roses like he's on The Bachelor. Tucker is not a serious contender for vice president, and he knows that," the reality star, 49, told CNN star Erin Burnett.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, spoke about Carlson, who was ousted from Fox in April, on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would," he said.
"I think I'd say I would because he’s got great common sense,” he continued. “You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work."
As OK! previously reported, Carlson previously claimed he "passionately" hated the former president in private messages sent to other Fox News employees.
Meanwhile, Carlson was telling viewers a whole different story about Trump. “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest,” he wrote in another text message, referring to the “last four years.” “But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.”
Carlson later backtracked, saying, “And I think this is in the text, and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion, in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled."
Meanwhile, Newman, who used to work for Trump, made it clear that she doesn't support him anymore.
"For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man who turned out to be the biggest fraud. I mean, literally found by the courts to be a big fraud, so a lot of the backdrop of our show, a lot of The Apprentice that we thought was real was fabricated, and it was just a house of cards. So, I mean, we were duped, and we were young entrepreneurs thinking that we were really gonna learn something from this brilliant businessman. All we learned was not the art of the deal but the art of the con," she told Entertainment Tonight.