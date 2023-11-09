'Laughable': Omarosa Manigault Newman Scoffs at 'Showman' Donald Trump Potentially Picking Tucker Carlson as His Running Mate

After Donald Trump said he would consider former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his possible running mate if he were to secure the 2024 Republican nomination for president, Omarosa Manigault Newman had quite the reaction.

"It is just laughable. He's a showman, he can't help himself. In fact, we'll have The White House: Apprentice Edition. To say Tucker it just really undermines the importance and seriousness of running for the highest office in this land. He literally thinks he's going to hand out roses like he's on The Bachelor. Tucker is not a serious contender for vice president, and he knows that," the reality star, 49, told CNN star Erin Burnett.