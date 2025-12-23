Oprah Winfrey the 'Frontrunner' to Interview Rob and Michele Reiner's Grieving Loved Ones After Couple Was Allegedly Murdered by Son Nick
Dec. 23 2025, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
Though Rob and Michele Reiner's loved ones have made only a statement or two since they were allegedly murdered by their troubled son Nick, a source claimed some family members may do a televised interview once the shock of the tragedy has worn off.
Oprah Winfrey May Interview the Reiner Family
"Everyone wants the story. But Oprah [Winfrey] is clearly the frontrunner if the family decides to speak," an insider spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack.
Due to Nick's struggles with addiction and his mental health, a second source said the family wants "to make sure this tragedy can help others," emphasizing, "It’s not about the spotlight."
"They are considering the right platform and the right messenger," the insider explained. "Oprah fits that vision, but nothing is confirmed yet."
As OK! reported, the iconic movie director and his wife died from knife wounds after being found on Sunday, December 14. Nick was then arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The Reiner Family Released a Statement
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown
- Rob Reiner's 'Toxic' and 'Awkward' Son Nick Was 'Rejected' Romantically Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents: Source
- Rob Reiner Insisted Son Nick Was Doing 'Great' and Hadn't Done 'Drugs in Over 6 Years' Before Director Was Allegedly Killed by His Child
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Wednesday, December 17, the slain couple's two other children, Romy and Jake, released a statement on the tragedy.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they shared. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," they continued, requesting privacy as they grieve.
The message didn't mention Nick.
Nick Reiner Made an Appearance in Court
Nick didn't enter a plea when he appeared in court for the first time on December 17. The screenwriter is being represented by Alan Jackson, who has worked with disgraced stars such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.
Some predict Nick could plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as he was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Just three to four weeks before the murders, doctors allegedly changed his medication, as they were trying to stabilize him while he acted "erratic," "dangerous" and "alarming."
Nick's drug abuse could have made his behavioral issues worse, as one insider noted, "Nick was out of his head."
According to one confidante, the Princess Bride director allegedly admitted he was "petrified" of the way Nick was acting recently.
On Friday, December 19, a source told a news outlet that Nick still hasn't processed what happened, describing him as "calm, cognizant and dazed."