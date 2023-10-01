Oprah Winfrey Admits People Treated Her ‘Differently’ When She Weighed Over 200 Pounds

Winfrey admitted that her body was heavily critiqued and commented on throughout her career.

"You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years," she shared.

"You all have watched me diet and diet and diet," she continued, before noting that it's "a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight."