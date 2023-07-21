Optical Illusion Challenge: You’re Considered a Genius If You Can Spot the Dolphin Within 6 Seconds

The idea of optical illusions is difficult to comprehend, but the American Museum of Natural History gave a simple explanation.

"What you see and what you think you see are different things. Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information — it creates your perception of the world," their website shared. "This means that sometimes your brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that isn’t even there."

That process is a result of evolution. "Survival depends on fast reactions," the museum noted. "Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get—and to do its best to figure out the rest."