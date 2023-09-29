OK Magazine
'It’s Far Worse Than Anyone Knows': Katy Perry Telling Friends Ex Russell Brand 'Was a Monster' After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Source: mega
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Though Katy Perry has publicly stayed silent in the wake of ex-husband Russell Brand's sexual assault allegations, a source claims the scandal is forcing her to relive all of the drama she endured with the disgraced comedian.

Source: mega

Russell Brand and Katy Perry ended their marriage after less than two years.

“It’s far worse than anyone knows,” the source spilled to a magazine of the women's accusations. “Katy has no idea what really happened, but she knows how Russell treated her — and she’s telling friends he was a monster."

The insider said the pop star, 38, and Brand, 48, "talked about his issues," but despite his honesty about some aspects of his life, Perry thinks there's a chance he was unfaithful during their romance, which spanned from 2008 to 2012.

Source: mega

The singer hasn't commented on the sexual assault allegations against her ex-husband.

“Katy and her friends assumed he cheated,” the insider said. “And based on the timing, if these allegations are true, he was having at least one bombshell affair.”

All of the women claimed the assaults took place from 2006 to 2013.

One of the accusers said she was just 16 when the actor raped her, while another stated she was threatened into staying mum on the incident. A fourth woman revealed Brand was also emotionally abusive to her.

Brand denied the allegations via a social media video, calling them a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

Source: mega

Perry admitted the comedian wasn't happy about her success in showbiz.

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," the Get Him to the Greek star shared. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."

Source: mega

Brand denied all of the allegations against him.

"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny," Brand concluded. "Now, I don't want to get into this any further, because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together."

Many celebrities have offered their take on the scandal since it took over headlines, and though Perry hasn't had good things to say about her infamous former spouse — in a previous interview, she admitted the British star could be "controlling" — she's choosing to stay out of it.

“She’s moved on and doesn’t want to be dragged into Russell’s scandal. She made peace with their split a long time ago," the insider explained. "His disastrous PR mess could easily become her mess, too."

In Touch Weekly reported on the singer staying away from Brand's troubles.

