'It’s Far Worse Than Anyone Knows': Katy Perry Telling Friends Ex Russell Brand 'Was a Monster' After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

“It’s far worse than anyone knows,” the source spilled to a magazine of the women's accusations. “Katy has no idea what really happened, but she knows how Russell treated her — and she’s telling friends he was a monster."

The insider said the pop star, 38, and Brand, 48, "talked about his issues," but despite his honesty about some aspects of his life, Perry thinks there's a chance he was unfaithful during their romance, which spanned from 2008 to 2012.