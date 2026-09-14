NEWS Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Washboard Abs in Rare Photo With Daughter Daisy Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom showed off his washboard abs while enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with daughter Daisy Dove. Taylor Camp Sept. 13 2026, Published 8:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Orlando Bloom is soaking up some quality time with his little girl. The 49-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star showed off his washboard abs while sharing a collection of vacation photos featuring his 6-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Katy Perry. "Everything everywhere all at once," Bloom captioned the Friday, September 11, Instagram carousel, which offered a rare glimpse into his family life.

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Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Washboard Abs

Source: @ORLANDOBLOOM/INSTAGRAM Orlando Bloom put his muscular physique on display as he posed shirtless in the water.

Bloom kicked off the collection with a shirtless snap of himself standing in the water wearing nothing but a pair of swim trunks. The Lord of the Rings alum put his muscular physique on display as he stood with his hands on his hips and looked directly at the camera. The actor appeared to be making the most of the final days of summer as he documented his adventures by the water.

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Orlando Bloom Shares a Sweet Moment With Daughter Daisy

Source: @ORLANDOBLOOM/INSTAGRAM Orlando Bloom cuddled 6-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in a rare glimpse of their sweet father-daughter bond.

One particularly adorable photo showed Bloom cuddling Daisy as she sat on his lap at an outdoor table. The father-of-two closed his eyes and wrapped his arms around his youngest child while Daisy's face remained turned away from the camera. Bloom and Perry have largely protected Daisy's privacy throughout her childhood, making the candid father-daughter moment a rare treat for fans.

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Daisy Dove Gives a Sweet Nod to Her Dad's Famous Movie

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Source: @ORLANDOBLOOM/INSTAGRAM Daisy Dove gave a cute nod to her dad's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' days with a temporary Captain Jack Sparrow tattoo.

Daisy also paid tribute to one of her dad's most famous film franchises during their adventures. The 6-year-old sported a temporary tattoo of Captain Jack Sparrow, the character played by Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, on her arm while wading through the water with her father. Bloom famously starred as Will Turner alongside Depp in the blockbuster franchise.

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Orlando Bloom Continues to Put Family First

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom has continued to prioritize family and coparenting daughter Daisy following his split from Katy Perry.

Bloom's vacation snaps come more than a year after he and Perry confirmed they had ended their relationship and shifted their focus toward coparenting Daisy. The former couple welcomed their daughter in August 2020 after beginning their relationship in 2016 and getting engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Bloom recently insisted things remain amicable between the exes, saying, "We've got a beautiful daughter. We're great." The actor is also dad to 15-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

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Orlando Bloom Appears to Hint at His New Romance

Source: @ORLANDOBLOOM/INSTAGRAM Orlando Bloom appeared to tease his romantic life by sharing a photo of his shadow alongside a mystery woman's during the getaway.