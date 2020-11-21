Model Miranda Kerr has revealed that she couldn’t be happier for her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, who has since settled down with Katy Perry.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Daisy, back in August, and are believed to have spent $14 million on a brand new home in Montecito, Calif., shortly after Perry listed her Beverly Hills mansion on the real estate market for $7.95 million last month.

And while it’s not always easy for exes to get along — especially when children are involved — Kerr and Bloom have managed to sustain a healthy relationship over the years, as the supermodel opened up and admitted to even being on good terms with the “Firework” hitmaker.

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”

Kerr, who shares her nine-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, admits that planning things with her former flame is relatively easy.

“When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family. We really do always think of what is the best thing for [our son] Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing,” she shared.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel married Bloom back in 2010 and welcomed their son the following year, but by 2013, things had taken a toll on their marriage, and the two decided to call it quits.

Kerr didn’t stay single for too long: In 2017, she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and has since welcomed their two sons, Hart, 2, in 2018, and Myles, 13 months, in 2019.

As for Bloom and Perry’s decision to move out to Montecito, a source tells PEOPLE that aside from seeing the ocean from their home, it’s the perfect place to raise their tot.

“Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there. Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu, but finds Montecito even better since it’s much more private,” a source told the publication.

“They agree that raising their little girl in Montecito will be amazing,” the source adds. “They were looking for a house for a while before they put in an offer. They are very excited about their new house. It comes with a lot of history and a gorgeous ocean view.”