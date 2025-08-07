NEWS Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Eldest Child Aimee Shunned Reality TV Source: Mega Aimee Osbourne skipped 'The Osbournes,' choosing privacy, music, and a life far from the reality TV chaos that defined her family’s fame. OK! Staff Aug. 7 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Aimee Osbourne, the eldest daughter of rock legends Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, carved her unique path away from the spotlight. Sharon opened up about Aimee's decision not to join the family on their reality TV show, The Osbournes, which premiered on MTV from 2002 to 2005. "It was very hard on me because we were traveling all over the world, we were doing a million things, and Aimee wasn't a part of that," Sharon said during a 2024 episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Something" podcast, adding: it made her "feel terrible because I didn't have my whole family."

Source: @aro_officialmusic/Instagram Aimee Osbourne is Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's eldest daughter.

While Aimee opted out of the family fame, her siblings Jack and Kelly starred alongside their parents, while Ozzy's children from a previous relationship also remained out of the limelight. "She just didn't want the attention," Sharon shared. Sharon continued: "She was 18. It's a tough age for a girl, and she just didn't want it. She loves writing, she loves singing, but she doesn't want to be a pop star. She wants to be a professional singer and writer. She's not looking for fame and power. She's happy doing what she does." In July, Aimee made a poignant return to the public eye by attending her father's funeral after Ozzy passed away at age 76.

Why Aimee Shunned Reality TV

Aimee earlier elaborated on her choice to skip The Osbournes, valuing her privacy amid her family's fame. "I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," she said in an August 2020 interview on New York's "Q1043" radio show. She added: "And for me, personally, and who I am, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as." Acknowledging the show's success for her family, Aimee stated, "It was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

Source: @aro_officialmusic/Instagram Aimee Osbourne forged her own path as a musician under the stage name ARO.

Aimee the Musician

Under her stage name ARO, Aimee shone as a musician, crafting her own distinct sound. "I was always interested in writing music and singing," she shared during an August 2020 interview on the "Greatest Music of All Time" YouTube series. "Having that creative environment, it was a natural part of my everyday."

Source: @aro_officialmusic/Instagram Aimee Osbourne rejected the 'nepo baby' label, determined to prove her talent on her own.

Aimee Rejects the 'Nepo Baby' Label

Steering clear of the "nepo baby" stereotype, Aimee expressed her initial hesitance to pursue music because of her family's legacy. "I was very shy, and almost embarrassed about [pursuing music] because I didn't want to do that whole nepotistic thing," she explained on the same YouTube series in 2020. She recounted the moment a family friend discovered her talent: "I kept [my music] a secret, and then my mum's friend overheard me singing … and she said, 'Would you like to come and stay with me? I know these people [who] write music very similar to what you like.'"

Despite being hesitant to accept, she ultimately took the leap. "The trip went really well, and I surprised myself," she recalled. "It went from there. I have journals from when I was really young, always writing poetry and stories. Then, I started to implement writing as well as singing. It, kind of, just happened naturally that way." Her first public performance emerged in 2015 after years of "secret shows."

Source: @aro_officialmusic/Instagram Aimee attended her father Ozzy Osbourne's funeral in July.

Using Music as Therapy

Music serves as Aimee's outlet to navigate personal challenges. While discussing her song "Shared Something With the Night," she reflected, "I was in a really unhealthy relationship with someone, and I think when you're in your early 20s, you peg your self-esteem and mood depending on if you feel like you're getting what you think you should be getting from someone else." As she matured, Aimee learned not to let others define her worth. "It was something that I wrote [when] I was having horrible insomnia, and I was feeling all over the place and really confused," she shared.

