Sober Steve-O Forced to Turn Down Appearance on Bill Maher's Podcast Because He Refused Not to Smoke Pot Around Him

In Steve-O's book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, which was released in September 2022, the reality star got candid about his battle with addiction and how far he's come since then.

"It's been more of an exercise in just understanding that I don't know how to rein anything in and just kind of accepting that moderation is not my strong suit," Steve-O said in the book. "Accepting who you are, and what about that is not gonna change, I think is a big part of it for me. I've come to accept that I'm never gonna be a moderation guy."

He continued: "As it relates to addictions, I think that it's about sort of surrendering to the process of recovery... the first step in the 12 steps being admitting that we're powerless in our lives. We admit defeat, you know? And you surrender when you've been defeated. So that's kinda how you address addiction."