Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Traumatized' From Breaking His Neck and 'Unable to Bounce Back' Before His Death, Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee Says
Oct. 7 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee is opening up about the heartbreaking final years of her father’s life.
In the new documentary Ozzy: No Escape from Now, released Monday, October 6, the rarely seen daughter of the late rock legend reflected on his struggles after a devastating fall that broke his neck in February 2019, which left him hospitalized and in need of surgery.
Aimee shared that the accident left her father “traumatized,” explaining that Ozzy feared he couldn’t “bounce back.”
The injury exacerbated the damage from his 2003 ATV crash as he was preparing for the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.
As a result, he had to cancel his shows, which became his “biggest heartbreak,” Aimee revealed.
Ozzy later underwent surgery in March that same year.
Following the operation, Aimee said her dad often seemed distant and disconnected.
“We’re kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they’re very skilled — some of them — a lot of them don’t really have the answers,” she shared.
After three long months, Ozzy finally returned home, but according to his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the pain “never subsided.”
“It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He’ll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real,” she said in the film. “You can’t enjoy anything.”
Their son, Jack Osbourne, also got emotional as he remembered his father’s final concert before his passing.
“It was funny, before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room. I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him, I just said, ‘Just crush it. You’re going to do so good,’” the 39-year-old shared during Good Morning America the same day the documentary was released.
Ozzy’s last show took place on July 5 in his hometown of Birmingham, England — just 17 days before his death. The concert drew more than 40,000 fans, with many more tuning in via livestream. All proceeds went to charity, including Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s.
“I was crying. I was in the crowd with my brother and we both were just crying,” Jack recalled. “It wasn’t because we were feeling sorry for him, it wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”
Ozzy’s family confirmed his passing on July 22. The rock icon was 76 and had battled Parkinson’s disease for several years.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” Sharon, 72, said in a joint family statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”