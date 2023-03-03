Ozzy Osbourne Limps Out Of Physical Therapy After Spine Injury Forces Him To Quit Touring

"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," his message began.

"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne stated of his 2019 injury. The Prince of Darkness had fallen inside of his home and aggravated a serious spinal injury he endured from a near-fatal quad-bike accident in 2003.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," his statement continued in part.