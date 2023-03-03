Ozzy Osbourne Limps Out Of Physical Therapy After Spine Injury Forces Him To Quit Touring
Ozzy Osbourne won't back down from his road to recovery. On Thursday, March 2, the 74-year-old needed assistance as he limped out of physical therapy and into a vehicle waiting outside.
Osbourne — whose hair hung loosely around his shoulders — used a black cane and at one point held onto a man while leaving the Los Angeles facility.
The heavy metal star sported comfortable athleisure attire layered beneath an overcoat to keep him warm during the cool California afternoon, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
While Osbourne attempted to rehabilitate from his 2019 spine injury, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, participated in some much-needed retail therapy. The television personality, 70, donned an all-black ensemble for her shopping trip to Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.
The couple's separate sightings come just one day after Osbourne opened up about his departure from touring — which he had announced exactly one month prior.
"If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me: 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn’t say yes," the "No More Tears" singer explained during the Wednesday, March 1, episode of his Sirius XM show, Ozzy Speaks.
"I mean, if I could tour, I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now I don’t think I could pull them off," Osbourne reiterated of why he called off the remainder of his No More Tours II shows.
The father-of-six broke the news that he retired from touring via a social media announcement on Wednesday, February 1.
"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," his message began.
"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne stated of his 2019 injury. The Prince of Darkness had fallen inside of his home and aggravated a serious spinal injury he endured from a near-fatal quad-bike accident in 2003.
"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," his statement continued in part.
Daily Mail released photos of both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in L.A.