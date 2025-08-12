or
Ozzy Osbourne Haunts Daughter Kelly From Beyond the Grave: Late Musician Played 'Funny' Prank at His Funeral, Reveals Pal

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne played a prank on his daughter Kelly at his funeral, his friend revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, seemingly played a prank on his daughter Kelly at his funeral service, according to one of the guests.

Robert Trujillo, Metallica's bassist, revealed the service featured many “magical moments,” but it was during Kelly’s tribute when Ozzy’s humor came through.

Ozzy's Prank Revealed

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

As Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her father with a song, the wind blew her lyrics away.

"It was a small group of people but very beautiful,” Robert shared of the memorial. “It was very sad but at the same time some of the speeches were pretty funny.”

He noted it had been “raining at the beginning of the service for longer than an hour before.”

“And then as it sort of progressed through the service, the weather would change and different things would happen like when Kelly was singing, her lyrics flew (away),” he continued. “Like the wind blew her lyrics away. It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her.”

Geezer Butler 'Broke Down in Tears' at Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral

Photo of Robert Trujillo
Source: MEGA

Robert Trujillo shared Geezer Butler, the co-founder of Black Sabbath, 'broke down in tears' during Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Robert also shared Geezer Butler, the co-founder of Ozzy’s group Black Sabbath, “broke down in tears” when he began giving his eulogy. Though it was rainy in the beginning, “the sun came out.”

“I am not kidding, and then it was beautiful from that moment on,” Robert noted.

"It was sad, but at the same time, people were sharing stories, and all of a sudden there's laughter, and 'I remember this, I remember that.’” Robert continued. "There's so many stories. There so many heartfelt words — kind of reconnecting with different musicians and bandmates and crew members.”

The Funeral Service

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral service took place in Birmingham, England.

Robert explained the service “felt like there was closure.”

“And I am glad my wife Chloe and I went and shared that and we were able to have that moment with the family,” he added.

A funeral procession took place on July 30 in Birmingham, England, the place Ozzy was from. The next day, the family attended an intimate ceremony to celebrate their patriarch.

Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 78.

As OK! reported on July 22, Ozzy died at the age of 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family confirmed in a statement at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The legendary rocker’s cause of death was confirmed on August 5. According to the certificate, he suffered cardiac arrest at home, an acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with impaired autonomic function.

