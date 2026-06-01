Palace Was Given Emails About Ex-Prince Andrew's Trade Envoy Activities 6 Years Ago, Bombshell Report Claims

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New reports claim Buckingham Palace was handed a massive archive of emails years ago that may have raised concerns about ex-Prince Andrew's activities while serving as a government trade envoy. According to a BBC report published on Saturday, May 30, an archive containing more than 30,000 emails was delivered to the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, in 2020. Court documents reviewed by the news outlet reportedly indicate that the collection included details of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings.

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Source: MEGA A reported archive of more than 30,000 emails was delivered to Buckingham Palace in 2020.

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As OK! previously reported, Andrew has faced allegations that he shared private travel documents with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's trade envoy during the early 2010s. The former prince's friendship with the convicted s-- offender dates back to the late 1990s. Andrew's standing within the royal family has dramatically changed in recent years. King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and removed him from Royal Lodge, his longtime Windsor residence, in October 2025.

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The disgraced royal later relocated to Marsh Farm on the royal family's Norfolk estate, where reports have claimed he spends much of his time alone playing video games and watching television. The latest developments come as authorities continue examining additional claims involving Andrew. Police expanded their investigation after a woman accused him of behaving inappropriately toward her during a Royal Ascot event in 2002.

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Source: MEGA Prince Andrew lost his royal titles and was removed from Royal Lodge by King Charles in 2025.

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On May 22, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were also reviewing allegations from a woman who claimed she "was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing." Royal historian and biographer Andrew Lownie has also made a series of explosive claims regarding Andrew's behavior during his years representing Britain abroad.

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Speaking to NewsNation, Lownie alleged that one business trip to Asia involved highly questionable conduct at a luxury hotel. "One year, (Andrew) hired the top floor of the Landmark Hotel in Hong Kong and spent the weekend watching p--- and had hookers come in," Lownie claimed.

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Source: MEGA Police recently expanded their review of allegations involving Andrew, including claims related to incidents in 2002 and 2010.

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The author further alleged that similar incidents occurred elsewhere during Andrew's travels. According to Lownie, the former prince had "40 p---------" brought to his hotel room in Thailand over four days in 2001 when he was 41 years old. "He's having his midlife crisis, and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Lownie alleged.

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Lownie also claimed Andrew's international trips often involved questionable financial arrangements. He alleged the former prince benefited from visits to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, the Bahamas, Laos and Libya. "He was handed a suitcase full of cash in Kazakhstan," he told story producer Paula Froelich.

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Source: MEGA Royal biographer Andrew Lownie made several allegations about Andrew's behavior during overseas trade envoy trips.