Palace Warning Queen Elizabeth II Is In 'Grave' Condition With Health Update, Spills Biographer
Buckingham Palace's statement on Queen Elizabeth II's health is "grave news," according to a royal biographer.
“We knew that this was extremely serious when the palace released a statement that doctors were ‘concerned,'” Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of Our Times,” pointed out of the palace's announcement in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.
The author pointed out Her Majesty, who is 96 years old and has been suffering "episodic mobility struggles'" since May, "dislikes any discussions about her health," so the public statement suggests how serious her condition must be.
"She would previously only authorize statements in response to a specific condition — something like a hospital admission or a COVID diagnosis, as happened earlier this year," Hardman added. "To be told, suddenly, that she was ‘under medical supervision,’ followed by family members flying to her bedside, is grave news indeed."
Robert Jobson, author of “William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch,” doubled down on Hardman's remarks, dubbing the palace's statement "unusual."
“I believe things are moving very fast right now,” Jobson suggested. “My thoughts are with the Queen and her family.”
The authors' statements come on the heels of the palace announcement that read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Prince Harry have all traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to be at the monarch’s bedside during this uncertain time. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew are reportedly en route.
Her Majesty's health has bee declining in recent months, as she has canceled several public appearances in the wake of her mobility issues. Queen Elizabeth's health woes come more than one year after her late husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April 2021 at 99 years old.