Palace Warning Queen Elizabeth II Is In 'Grave' Condition With Health Update, Spills Biographer

The author pointed out Her Majesty, who is 96 years old and has been suffering "episodic mobility struggles'" since May, "dislikes any discussions about her health," so the public statement suggests how serious her condition must be.

"She would previously only authorize statements in response to a specific condition — something like a hospital admission or a COVID diagnosis, as happened earlier this year," Hardman added. "To be told, suddenly, that she was ‘under medical supervision,’ followed by family members flying to her bedside, is grave news indeed."