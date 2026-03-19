Politics Pam Bondi's Secret Briefing Descends Into Chaos as House Democrats Storm Out of the Session Source: MEGA Lawmakers stormed out of a chaotic closed-door briefing by Attorney General Pam Bondi on her bungling of the Epstein files. Lesley Abravanel March 19 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A closed-door briefing on the Jeffrey Epstein files led by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche descended into chaos, culminating in a dramatic walkout by House Democrats. The briefing occurred just a day after the House Oversight Committee voted 24 –19 to subpoena Bondi. The bipartisan vote included five Republicans who joined Democrats in demanding answers about missing documents and heavy redactions in the released materials.

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Chaos Ensues

Source: MEGA Lawmakers walked out of the session.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), stormed out of the session, calling it a "fake" deposition and a "bait and switch." They were reportedly frustrated by Bondi’s refusal to answer questions under oath and her "evasiveness" regarding the handling of Epstein's files. According to The Daily Beast’s Janna Brancolini, one lawmaker was so exasperated they said they’d “f------- had it” with the evasive AG. The briefing was intended to address the Department of Justice's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Democrats accused Bondi of withholding critical documents and "obstructing justice.”

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'Insane'

Source: MEGA The room was reportedly 'insane.'

Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told committee members on Tuesday, March 17, that Bondi would brief them on Wednesday evening. Just before the Wednesday briefing, the members were told they would be allowed to ask Bondi questions for three minutes each; however, Bondi wasn’t under oath, and the meeting wasn’t recorded or transcribed, according to Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), who blasted the AG’s “outrageous lies” in a video posted on X. Reports describe the room as "insane" and "full-blown political spectacle."

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We just walked out on Pam Bondi and her outrageous lies. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/NLqn1SlLAB — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) March 18, 2026 Source: @RepYassAnsari/X

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Source: MEGA Pam Bondi was confronted with questions about alleged evidence.

Tensions flared when Bondi was confronted with questions about alleged evidence, including photos found in Epstein's safe, and whether she would honor a subpoena to testify publicly. “You wasted three minutes of everybody’s time kind of b--------,” Comer replied, according to a CNN report. “That’s when we all just f-------- had it and walked out,” Ansari explained, accusing Bondi and Blanche of “the most insane bulls---." “This is unacceptable, and I look forward to seeing Pam Bondi on April 14,” Ansari said.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi said she will 'follow the law.'