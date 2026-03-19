Pam Bondi's Secret Briefing Descends Into Chaos as House Democrats Storm Out of the Session
March 19 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
A closed-door briefing on the Jeffrey Epstein files led by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche descended into chaos, culminating in a dramatic walkout by House Democrats.
The briefing occurred just a day after the House Oversight Committee voted 24 –19 to subpoena Bondi.
The bipartisan vote included five Republicans who joined Democrats in demanding answers about missing documents and heavy redactions in the released materials.
Chaos Ensues
Lawmakers, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), stormed out of the session, calling it a "fake" deposition and a "bait and switch."
They were reportedly frustrated by Bondi’s refusal to answer questions under oath and her "evasiveness" regarding the handling of Epstein's files.
According to The Daily Beast’s Janna Brancolini, one lawmaker was so exasperated they said they’d “f------- had it” with the evasive AG.
The briefing was intended to address the Department of Justice's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Democrats accused Bondi of withholding critical documents and "obstructing justice.”
'Insane'
Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told committee members on Tuesday, March 17, that Bondi would brief them on Wednesday evening.
Just before the Wednesday briefing, the members were told they would be allowed to ask Bondi questions for three minutes each; however, Bondi wasn’t under oath, and the meeting wasn’t recorded or transcribed, according to Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), who blasted the AG’s “outrageous lies” in a video posted on X.
Reports describe the room as "insane" and "full-blown political spectacle."
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Tensions flared when Bondi was confronted with questions about alleged evidence, including photos found in Epstein's safe, and whether she would honor a subpoena to testify publicly.
“You wasted three minutes of everybody’s time kind of b--------,” Comer replied, according to a CNN report.
“That’s when we all just f-------- had it and walked out,” Ansari explained, accusing Bondi and Blanche of “the most insane bulls---."
“This is unacceptable, and I look forward to seeing Pam Bondi on April 14,” Ansari said.
When asked if she planned to comply with the subpoena, the former Florida Attorney General replied, “I made it crystal clear I will follow the law.”
Following the briefing, Bondi held a defiant press conference, stating the DOJ had released 3 million documents and identified 1,200 victims whom they "did [their] very best to protect". She claimed the release was the most transparent in history compared to previous administrations.
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) threatened to hold Bondi in contempt if she doesn’t respond to the subpoena.
“It’s outrageous and infuriating, and it continues this White House cover-up of the Epstein files,” he said.