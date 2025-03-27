Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free During New York City Luncheon as She Reveals Dad's Cancer Diagnosis: Photos
Pamela Anderson is leaving her lip gloss behind.
The model went makeup-free at the NYC Women in Film Luncheon on March 26, donning a tailored gray suit with a maxi skirt.
Anderson, 57, was honored at the luncheon with a Muse Award at the New York Women in Film and Television gala. She began her speech with some unfortunate news about her father, Barry.
"My father was undergoing cancer surgery and I couldn't have anticipated being here unless all went smoothly and my parents had all they needed. The good news is he's OK," she explained while praising the medical professionals at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada for taking care of him.
This is not the first time Anderson, 57, has stepped out bare-faced. She has ditched makeup at several major events, including the Met Gala, the Oscars and Paris Fashion Week — not out of laziness, but out of respect.
The '90s glam icon decided to leave her signature eyeliner and lashes behind after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away from b----- cancer in 2019.
In a 2023 interview with Elle, the Baywatch actress revealed that she would honor her late friend by not wearing makeup anymore during public appearances. The decision left her feeling free, "fun and a little rebellious."
Anderson was known for her glamorous looks in the '90s, whether displayed on the pages of Playboy or on-screen as a sultry lifeguard in Baywatch. Now, she's ready to leave her younger persona behind.
"[Going bare-faced] was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself," she told Better Homes & Gardens in August 2024. "What is this cartoon character that I’d created? Okay, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore."
Anderson now resides in Vancouver Island and is grateful she is able to represent her hometown.
"I'm the child of a low income family. If you haven't been there, it's hard to grasp the importance of universal free and fair healthcare. It's a taxpayer's human right," she said in her speech at yesterday's event.
"I may have cracked the code. Vanity is a prison," she added. "Now I'm looking forward to the next project fearlessly with plenty to draw from. My pockets are full. I'm finally capable of being a fully available collaborator and I'm grateful that I've been given this chance at redemption."