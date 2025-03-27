Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free During New York City Luncheon as She Reveals Dad's Cancer Diagnosis: Photos

The model went makeup-free at the NYC Women in Film Luncheon on March 26, donning a tailored gray suit with a maxi skirt.

Anderson, 57, was honored at the luncheon with a Muse Award at the New York Women in Film and Television gala. She began her speech with some unfortunate news about her father, Barry.

"My father was undergoing cancer surgery and I couldn't have anticipated being here unless all went smoothly and my parents had all they needed. The good news is he's OK," she explained while praising the medical professionals at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada for taking care of him.