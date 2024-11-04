Makeup-Free Pamela Anderson Wears Wool Coat in 82 Degree Miami Weather After Revealing Reason She Left Hollywood: See Photos
Pamela Anderson is embracing fall fashion — even if she's by the beach!
The Baywatch star, 57, was spotted bundled up in Miami, Fla., over the weekend, where daytime temperatures were estimated to be around 82 degrees.
In photos obtained by OK!, Anderson could be seen stepping out of a vehicle on Sunday, November 3, in a white button-up shirt, which she wore beneath a gray turtleneck sweater and a beige wool overcoat. The layered look appeared to either be worn as a dress or was paired with a short skirt, as her bare legs peeked out from under her jacket.
The Barb Wire actress let her gorgeous blonde hair down and accessorized the chic couture with open-toed heels to show off her red hot pedicure. Anderson was all smiles for the occasion.
The former Playboy model's outing came one day after she accepted her Marquee award as part of the screening of The Last Showgirl at the 27th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Saturday, November 2. The highly anticipated motion picture premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and will hit movie theaters on January 10, 2025.
Anderson's Miami outing occurred after the blonde beauty's confession about why she decided to leave Hollywood and relocate to her home country of Canada in 2020.
"I guess [it was] a homecoming, you could say, to really kind of look at my life and remember who I was — not what other people were telling me I was," Anderson admitted in an interview published Tuesday, October 29. "And I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me."
Roughly one month prior, Anderson confessed, "I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada" during a conversation with a separate news outlet.
"I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was," explained Anderson, who was one of the most desirable faces in Hollywood at the height of her fame. "I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes."
She continued: "I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much."
"It took me a couple years of transitioning and thinking," the A-lister — who shares her sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee — mentioned. "I was finally able to sit with myself."
"There was nothing else to do but write a lot. I wrote my memoir on that property," she detailed of her 2023 book, Love, Pamela. "Brandon was with me co-producing the Netflix documentary and helping me put the pieces of my former life together. We were going through all my journals, which were in storage. That was painful to me. I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened. It was like I went back home to 'face it and erase it,' as they say, to face things from back then that weren’t very comfortable. That brought everything rushing back. I slowly started working through it while putting all my heart and soul into my garden."
