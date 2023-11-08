Jeezy Admits Therapy Could Not Salvage Broken Marriage to Jeannie Mai
Jeezy is getting more candid than ever about his split from Jeannie Mai.
On Tuesday, November 7, the musician sat down with Nia Long to promote his new album, "I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget," where he got extremely vulnerable about how he's been dealing with his impending divorce from the television host after two years of marriage.
"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," Jeezy explained of this particular moment in his life.
"But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through," he continued.
The "No Complaining" musician admitted he and Jeannie — who share daughter Monaco, 1 — even attempted to save their romance in therapy, but the effort was ill-fated. "I think love is two people healing together and giving each other the space to do so," Jeezy explained, adding that he "can only be responsible for myself, and I can only do what I can do."
"At the end of the day, I don't want my kids to just think I was a great artist. I'm a great man. I'm a great person. I'm a great father," he emphasized. "I'm all the things, and I'm also somebody who's failed. I'm also somebody who's lost. I'm also somebody who, my life plays out in public a lot."
"People always see the bad things. I'm always somebody who wants to do the right thing and sometimes the masses don't want that," the Def Jam artist — who wed the former co-host of The Real in March 2021 — said.
"Sometimes I've been told to keep your mouth closed and don't tell people anything. And now, just opening up and having these conversations, there's a lot of times where I'm like, 'Wow,' when you see people not getting the message right. You go, 'They just really don't understand," he noted of attempting to keep the news private.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In September, Jeezy officially filed for divorce from Jeannie, citing that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that there was "no hope for reconciliation." The "All There" rapper also requested joint legal custody of their daughter, whom they welcomed in January 2022.