Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Facing Multiple Felony Charges After Bloody Brawl With Police: Report

Authorities said the Amazing Spider-Man actor was spotted in the middle of a busy road in Warren, Ohio, on December 4, "foaming at the mouth" and appearing to be under the influence of drugs in "some sort of excited delirium state."

The police claimed he had no shirt or shoes on in 32 degree weather.

As the officers at the scene attempted to take him into custody, Zylka resisted, requiring the assistance of three other nearby cops to handcuff him.

According to the report, authorities used a taser, and paramedics administrated ketamine to "subdue" him.