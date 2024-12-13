or
Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Facing Multiple Felony Charges After Bloody Brawl With Police: Report

Composite photo of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton's ex Chris Zylka is facing multiple felonies.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Updated 4:24 p.m. ET

The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka faces felony charges and a warrant for his arrest after a violent altercation with law enforcement in Ohio.

Zylka, known for his almost year-long engagement to Paris Hilton in 2018, allegedly made various attempts to get in people's cars before the police were called.

paris hiltons chris zylka multiple felony charges bloody brawl police
Source: MEGA

Chris Zylka got into a violent altercation with police.

Authorities said the Amazing Spider-Man actor was spotted in the middle of a busy road in Warren, Ohio, on December 4, "foaming at the mouth" and appearing to be under the influence of drugs in "some sort of excited delirium state."

The police claimed he had no shirt or shoes on in 32 degree weather.

As the officers at the scene attempted to take him into custody, Zylka resisted, requiring the assistance of three other nearby cops to handcuff him.

According to the report, authorities used a taser, and paramedics administrated ketamine to "subdue" him.

paris hiltons chris zylka multiple felony charges bloody brawl police
Source: MEGA

Paramedics administrated ketamine to 'subdue' Chris Zylka.

Online court records revealed Zylka is facing felony charges of assault and attempt to commit an offense, in addition to misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

A spokesperson for the Warren Police Department confirmed a warrant has been issued for his arrest, as he is currently not in custody.

paris hiltons chris zylka multiple felony charges bloody brawl police
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka were engaged for 11 months before breaking up.

Zylka was documenting his fitness journey on his Instagram before the incident, training to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

In a post from November 21, he wrote "nobody loves cold runs more than a guy from Ohio" as he shared a selfie and some health data from his Apple Watch following a workout.

In October, he shared a selfie of his impressive physique as he seemed to hint he was training for a marathon. He called it "the most peaceful time of the year."

paris hiltons chris zylka multiple felony charges bloody brawl police
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka called off their engagement after she 'realized it wasn't right for her.'

The 39-year-old actor dated Hilton from 2016 to 2019 before the couple called off their 11-month engagement after she reportedly "realized it wasn't right for her."

He recently spilled on the breakup during a December 2023 interview on the "Ned's Declassified Survival Guide" podcast, as he called her a "wonderful human being" and revealed their split happened after Hilton allegedly asked him to stop acting.

Zylka was at the "peak" of his career while dating Hilton, 43, but said their relationship "didn't work."

Though he admitted he didn't regret choosing "her over work," he ultimately realized how "important" acting was to him.

“I've never been able to apologize to her for … not being grateful for the experience and. like, all that she did for me,” he told People. “She's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take — it was all give … and it was really lovely.”

