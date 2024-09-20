Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrest Video Shows Disgraced Star Being Escorted Out of NYC Hotel Lobby in Handcuffs: Watch

As OK! reported, the rapper was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution months after his home was raided by the FBI in an investigation.

Combs, who plead not guilty, is currently in a Brooklyn prison awaiting trial and was denied bail two times.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," his team stated after the arrest. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."