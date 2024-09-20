Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrest Video Shows Disgraced Star Being Escorted Out of NYC Hotel Lobby in Handcuffs: Watch
Video of Sean "Diddy" Combs being arrested on Monday, September 16, has surfaced.
In the footage, the star — clad in a black trench coat — is seen entering the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan with a group of men when he's approached by the police.
His friends looked around at each other as the authorities led the disgraced rapper, 54, to a separate area.
At some point later, the dad-of-seven reappearc in the frame with his hands behind his back in handcuffs as he's escorted out of the hotel through the front entrance.
As OK! reported, the rapper was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution months after his home was raided by the FBI in an investigation.
Combs, who plead not guilty, is currently in a Brooklyn prison awaiting trial and was denied bail two times.
"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," his team stated after the arrest. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Though the mogul was placed on suicide watch as of Thursday, September 19, his attorney Marc Agnifilo insisted the star is "not suicidal at all" and actually "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense." He explained that the suicide watch decision is protocol for "new, high-profile inmates."
The lawyer has continued to try and clear his client's name, declaring on the Tuesday, September 17, broadcast of CNN's The Source With Kaitlan Collins, "He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges."
"He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win," he stated.
Sexual assault accusations and lawsuits first surfaced in 2023 by his ex Cassie Ventura.
In her filing, she claimed she was physically and sexually abused by Combs for years.
"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the singer, 38, expressed. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
