'Utterly Vile': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He Might Not Make It Out of Ohio's Springfield Alive When He Visits
Former President Donald Trump's remarks about the dangers of visiting Springfield, Ohio, has led to massive backlash on social media.
The GOP nominee is planning on going to Springfield in the next two weeks despite the mayor's plea for him not to visit after he spread false claims about local Haitian immigrants eating people's pets.
During a recent rally, Trump went off script and announced, "I'm going to Springfield."
"You may never see me again, but that's okay. Got to do what I got to do," he added. "'Whatever happened to Trump?' 'Well, he never got out of Springfield.'"
Critics took to social media to call out the former president for insinuating that Springfield residents would try to do something to him.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump announcing his visit and wrote, "I'm 100% convinced he wants to create as much chaos and violence as humanly possible ahead of the election."
Another user pointed out, "Springfield's mayor asked all of the presidential candidates to stay out of town, due to the constant media attention and safety threats."
A third critic wrote, "The willingness of a presidential candidate and former president to sacrifice an American town to advance his own ambitions is unprecedented and utterly vile."
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said while a Trump visit would be "very welcomed," he added, "I have to state the reality, though, that resources are really, really stretched here."
The governor revealed there have been at least 33 bomb threats in Springfield since the ex-president's remarks at the presidential debate with Kamala Harris.
Trump didn't identify the ethnicity of the immigrants he was referring to, but both he and running mate J.D. Vance have been targeting Haitian immigrants on the campaign trail ever since the debate.
As OK! previously reported, Trump previously went on a wild rant attacking Haitian immigrants and confusing asylum seekers with insane asylum criminals.
"Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake," Trump told his supporters at the rally, repeating his heavily debunked claims made at the presidential debate.
"And even walking off with their pets," he continued in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone!'"
"These people are the worst!" he added, claiming the immigrants are "criminals" being let into the country from "insane asylums."