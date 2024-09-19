'Utterly Vile': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He Might Not Make It Out of Ohio's Springfield Alive When He Visits

The GOP nominee is planning on going to Springfield in the next two weeks despite the mayor's plea for him not to visit after he spread false claims about local Haitian immigrants eating people's pets.

During a recent rally, Trump went off script and announced, "I'm going to Springfield."

"You may never see me again, but that's okay. Got to do what I got to do," he added. "'Whatever happened to Trump?' 'Well, he never got out of Springfield.'"