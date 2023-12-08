Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Regrets Never Apologizing for Their Split
Chris Zylka opened up about his brief engagement to Paris Hilton nearly six years after he popped the question.
During his recent appearance on the "Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide" podcast, the actor, 38, shared he has regrets about how the two ended their relationship.
He began by debunking any “misconceptions” about the blonde beauty, 42, naming her a “wonderful human being” before revealing their romance came to an end because Hilton asked him to give up his career.
Due to Hilton’s personal experiences, Zylka shared “acting wasn’t a choice for me during that time,” referring to why he didn't do shows or movies during the couple’s two-year relationship. He explained he “completely understood” the reason for the reality TV star's request, but he admitted acting was “the one thing I couldn’t live without.”
The Amazing Spiderman star said he “didn’t work” while seeing the hotel heiress despite being at the “peak” of his career. However, the celeb noted he did not have any “regrets” about choosing "her over work."
“I've never been able to apologize to her for … not being grateful for the experience and like, all that she did for me,” he spilled. “She's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take — it was all give … and it was really lovely.”
Zylka and Hilton first met in 2010 at an Oscars party, however, they did not start dating until 2016. In January 2018, the couple got engaged before ultimately calling it quits in November 2018.
All these years later, Zylka confessed he still thinks about Hilton’s family.
“I miss driving from like her house to Bel-Air to hang out with them,” he said.
“I cannot tell you one bad thing about Paris, like that was all me,” he continued of why they split, adding that Hilton’s “booming” career and the birth of her children “just warms my heart more than anything.”
As OK! previously reported, Hilton has been busy over the last year, as she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their son, Phoenix, in January and just welcomed daughter, London, in November.
On the November 27, episode of Today, Hilton gushed about her newest addition to the family.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," she raved. "We're over the moon."
"I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Simple Life alum also expressed how great of a brother Phoenix has already been to London.
"He's just so gentle and sweet," she shared. "He'll put his hand out and just kind of rub her arm or her face and it's just so cute."