Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka Regrets Never Apologizing for Their Split

“I've never been able to apologize to her for … not being grateful for the experience and like, all that she did for me,” he spilled. “She's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take — it was all give … and it was really lovely.”

Zylka and Hilton first met in 2010 at an Oscars party, however, they did not start dating until 2016. In January 2018, the couple got engaged before ultimately calling it quits in November 2018.

All these years later, Zylka confessed he still thinks about Hilton’s family.