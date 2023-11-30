Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera Once Had a 'Fun' Night Out With Prince William and Harry
American royalty and British royals under one roof!
During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Paris Hilton revealed she and Christina Aguilera once had a night out with Prince William and Prince Harry.
The conversation started when Andy Cohen asked the blonde beauty and her mother, Kathy Hilton, if they had ever met anyone in the royal family, to which Paris confirmed she and Christina partied with the famous brothers while at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Andy followed up by asking, “You've met both of them! Really? Any energy there? Like flirty energy?”
Paris dodged the question, noting the interaction happened “years ago.”
“They were really nice. We hung out in London,” she added. “It was at the Park Lane Hilton. They used to have like this bar downstairs.”
She continued: “We had a fun night. It was me, Christina Aguilera, and the boys and a group of people. It was a fun night.”
Kathy chimed in: “I saw a picture of it.”
The matriarch shared that she had met the late Princess Diana at the Met Ball and also encountered King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.
As OK! previously reported, despite being a wild child in the past, Paris’ days of partying with princes are now over, as she's more focused on motherhood after welcoming son Phoenix in January.
On November 23, the reality TV star, 42, shocked her fans by announcing she and her husband, Carter Reum, also 42, welcomed their second child, daughter London.
"Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼," she captioned a photo of a pink onesie with London printed on the front.
"Oh my God, Paris, I know you've been planning on this name for years. Congratulations!!! 🥳" one fan commented about the adorable upload, while a second added, "Paris naming her baby London…. Iconic 😍😍 I love it 🙌."
The star revealed in a 2023 interview that she thought of her first daughter’s moniker years ago.
"I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day named London. It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," she said during an Instagram Q&A to promote her memoir.
"I had actually picked that name for a long time now. Probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter," she explained, noting that naming her baby boy "was hard ... because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name."
"Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids' name, Vegas would be weird," she quipped. "It’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy. Besides London, that works for both. As well as it’s a P, like Paris, so I thought Phoenix, Paris and London sound amazing together."