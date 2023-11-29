Prince Edward and Princess Anne 'Took Different Sides' Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit

After Elizabeth's passing, the royal website failed to show the update to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's ranking, and the Sussexes noticed the delay.

"The Palace blamed the delay on the site's periodic update schedule but refused to explain why they didn't just change the titles at the same time as publishing William and Kate's new Wales titles in September 2022," Scobie stated.

"'They see the way their children are treated differently and that's hard to feel comfortable with', said a friend of the Sussexes," he continued.