Prince Edward and Princess Anne 'Took Different Sides' Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit
Prince Edward and Princess Anne quickly became powerful royals during King Charles' reign, but the siblings disagreed on how to handle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the U.S. According to Omid Scobie, the Princess Royale and Duke of Edinburgh gave His Majesty conflicting advice about the couple's royal estate.
A publication reported the brother and sister took "different sides" about the Sussexes' use of Frogmore Cottage after they moved to California.
Scobie claimed Anne was "at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach," but it made Edward "uneasy."
After Elizabeth's passing, the royal website failed to show the update to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's ranking, and the Sussexes noticed the delay.
"The Palace blamed the delay on the site's periodic update schedule but refused to explain why they didn't just change the titles at the same time as publishing William and Kate's new Wales titles in September 2022," Scobie stated.
"'They see the way their children are treated differently and that's hard to feel comfortable with', said a friend of the Sussexes," he continued.
Meghan and Kate came together for a royal walkabout during Elizabeth's funeral, Scobie revealed the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and Sophie Wessex "went out of their way to ignore Meghan outside Westminster Abbey."
"They did their best to remain focused on the importance of the trip and honoring Her Majesty, but being dragged into the royal fold again was an unpleasant experience," the journalist noted.
"So little has changed, the same old power trips and dancing around various protocols," he concluded.
OK! previously reported Meghan and Kate struggled to connect during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K., and their lack of compatibility was a focal point in the Sussexes' various tell-alls.
“For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points, including her emotional difficulties during her pregnancy,” Scobie penned.
Prior to Harry's immigration, the Duke of Sussex and the Princess of Wales shared a unique bond.
“She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments … and the relationship he had with their children…but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews," Scobie explained.
Tom Quinn analyzed the royal wives' dynamic in Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.
A royal staffer called Meghan "a very nice, smiley, super-positive person" who "always felt in control of her own destiny."
The anonymous aide suggested Meghan struggled with her ranking within The Firm.
"She was dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring, but she was shocked by the palace protocol and by the fact that she was not and never could be first in the pecking order," the source told Quinn.
"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean. She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace," they continued.
The Express reported on Anne and Edward.