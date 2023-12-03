Paris Hilton's Cutest Moments With Her Little Boy Phoenix Prior to Becoming a Family-of-4: Photos
Paris Hilton could not be more thrilled with her life as a mom-of-two!
On Thursday, November 23, The Simple Life alum, 42, announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their second child together, a daughter named London, less than a year after the birth of their son, Phoenix.
"Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼," Hilton captioned a Thanksgiving Instagram post of a pink onesie with her little girl's name printed on the front.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," the "Stars Are Blind" singer gushed in a recent interview over her expanding brood. "We're over the moon."
"I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together," she said.
Before welcoming the tot, Hilton shared many of her happiest moments with her baby boy on social media, even when evil trolls online would leave negative comments.
"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," the Paris in Love star said of people commenting on the size of Phoenix's head. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."
"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," Hilton said of shielding her kids from the disheartening remarks. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."
However, the matriarch felt better about the situation when her fans quickly came to her child's defense. "It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” Hilton noted of the love on social media. "Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."
Scroll through the gallery to see Hilton's cutest moments with her little boy Phoenix prior to becoming a family-of-four.
Hilton was all smiles as she took a dip in the pool with her little boy.
During his first trip to New York City, Phoenix was decked out in Burberry while posing with his mama.
Hilton looked happier than ever as she held her little one, who was dressed up as Elmo.
In another cute shot, Phoenix looked cute as the cookie monster.
Phoenix looked as if he had gotten into a bit of a mess as he looked up at his mother.