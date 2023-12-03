Paris Hilton's Cutest Moments With Her Little Boy Phoenix Prior to Becoming a Family-of-4: Photos

Before welcoming the tot, Hilton shared many of her happiest moments with her baby boy on social media, even when evil trolls online would leave negative comments.

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," the Paris in Love star said of people commenting on the size of Phoenix's head. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."

"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," Hilton said of shielding her kids from the disheartening remarks. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."