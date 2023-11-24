Surprise! Paris Hilton Announces Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum

"Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼," Hilton captioned the photo of a pink onesie with the little girl's name printed on the front with a stuffed animal and heart-shaped sunglasses laying on top.

"Oh my God, Paris, I know you've been planning on this name for years. Congratulations!!! 🥳" one social media user gushed over the baby's moniker.

"Paris naming her baby London…. Iconic 😍😍 I love it 🙌" another fan applauded the Paris in Love star.