Surprise! Paris Hilton Announces Baby No. 2 With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is now a girl mom!
The Simple Life alum, 42, stunned her fans by taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 23, to announce that she and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, have welcomed a baby girl named London.
"Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼," Hilton captioned the photo of a pink onesie with the little girl's name printed on the front with a stuffed animal and heart-shaped sunglasses laying on top.
"Oh my God, Paris, I know you've been planning on this name for years. Congratulations!!! 🥳" one social media user gushed over the baby's moniker.
"Paris naming her baby London…. Iconic 😍😍 I love it 🙌" another fan applauded the Paris in Love star.
Hilton — who also surprised her family and the world with the birth of her son, Phoenix, in January via surrogate — has long been thinking about what it would be like to have a baby girl and knew exactly what she would name her.
"I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day named London. It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," she explained during an Instagram Q&A while promoting her memoir earlier this year.
"I had actually picked that name for a long time now. Probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter," Hilton added, noting that when it came to her baby boy, it "was hard to pick because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name."
"Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids' name, Vegas would be weird," she joked. "It’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy. Besides London, that works for both. As well as it’s a P, like Paris, so I thought Phoenix, Paris and London sound amazing together."
The professional DJ's desire to keep her kids' births under wraps has come from being in the spotlight for decades. "My life has just been so public, my whole life has been, just, invaded," she explained in an interview earlier this year.
"I felt like, for my baby, I just wanted him to come into the world and just be here and not have all this weird [attention]," Hilton noted.
The blonde beauty even went as far as not to let her mother, Kathy Hilton, know about her new grandson until one week after he was born. However, the businesswoman found a way to soothe the matriarch's anger.
"I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this," Paris said about telling Kathy, 64, about her little one.
