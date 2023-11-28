Paris Hilton 'Heartbroken' by the 'Vicious' Comments About Her Son Phoenix's Head Size

"I’ve just been reading all the messages from people saying how much they love Phoenix and how beautiful he is and to not listen to the trolls," she said of her loyal fans. "That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us."

The rude online chatter began last month when Hilton took to Instagram to share a sweet round-up of photos of herself and her little boy during his first trip to New York City.

In the comments section of a TikTok calling out the trolls for talking about her son's head, Hilton wrote, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy."