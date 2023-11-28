Paris Hilton 'Heartbroken' by the 'Vicious' Comments About Her Son Phoenix's Head Size
Paris Hilton could not believe the hateful comments about her baby's appearance.
After the "Stars Are Blind" vocalist, 42, was made to defend the size of her less than 1-year-old son Phoenix's head from online trolls, Hilton expressed how devastated she was by the negative words being thrown her child's way.
"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," Hilton — who recently welcomed her daughter, London, with her husband, Carter Reum — explained. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."
"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," The Simple Life alum made clear. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."
Hilton admitted that she "feels sorry" for anyone wanting to say anything hurtful toward a baby. "They're that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way," she noted of the haters.
However, the Paris in Love star's faith in humanity was restored when she saw all of the people speaking out against the hurtful comments. “It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” she said. "Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."
"I’ve just been reading all the messages from people saying how much they love Phoenix and how beautiful he is and to not listen to the trolls," she said of her loyal fans. "That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us."
The rude online chatter began last month when Hilton took to Instagram to share a sweet round-up of photos of herself and her little boy during his first trip to New York City.
In the comments section of a TikTok calling out the trolls for talking about her son's head, Hilton wrote, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy."
"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe," she later penned in response on her Instagram Stories. "I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance and expect the same in return."
"Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It’s hard to fathom that there are people who would target such innocence," she continued. "I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."
