Paris Hilton Gushes Her 'Life Feels So Complete' After Welcoming Daughter London: 'She's a Little Angel'

The "Stars Are Blind" crooner believes her firstborn is going to be an amazing big brother, explaining he's already interacting with his little sibling.

"He's just so gentle and sweet," she shared. "He'll put his hand out and just kind of rub her arm or her face and it's just so cute."

Hilton admitted to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that although her parents knew she planned to have a baby girl via surrogacy one day, they had no idea the bundle of joy had arrived.

"It was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody," the DJ declared.