Paris Hilton Gushes Her 'Life Feels So Complete' After Welcoming Daughter London: 'She's a Little Angel'
Just days after Paris Hilton revealed she and husband Carter Reum are now parents to a baby girl named London, the reality star opened up about becoming a mom-of-two when she appeared on the Monday, November 27, episode of Today.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," Hilton, 42, gushed. "We're over the moon."
"I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together," she added of parenting London and son Phoenix, 10 months.
The "Stars Are Blind" crooner believes her firstborn is going to be an amazing big brother, explaining he's already interacting with his little sibling.
"He's just so gentle and sweet," she shared. "He'll put his hand out and just kind of rub her arm or her face and it's just so cute."
Hilton admitted to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that although her parents knew she planned to have a baby girl via surrogacy one day, they had no idea the bundle of joy had arrived.
"It was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody," the DJ declared.
Hilton shocked fans by announcing her baby news via Instagram on Friday, November 24.
The socialite uploaded a photo of a pink baby outfit that was monogrammed with the name London, captioning the snap, "Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼."
Fans and friends alike were ecstatic over the reveal, with Khloé Kardashian commenting, "Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London."
"Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London 💖💖💖," wrote Naomi Campbell, while Demi Lovato gushed, "Omg congratulations!!!"
"Congratulations !!!!! Family of 4💓," said Elle Fanning, while the actress' older sister, Dakota Fanning, penned, "Yaaaaaaaassssss!!!!!!!! Amazing news. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕."
The next day, the Cooking With Paris lead showed off the pink Christmas trees she decorated her home with.
"Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕," Hilton captioned the new set of photos, in which she and son Phoenix sat in front of the gorgeous setup. "I love my babies sooo much!!😍😍."
The blonde beauty wore a beige dress with floral embroidery while her son looked adorable in a gray onesie and matching turkey-themed hat.
In one video, the Simple Life alum held up the mesmerized tot so he could touch the tree's branches.
Earlier this year, the fashionista lashed out after random social media users criticized the size of Phoenix's head, with some telling her he has a medical condition.
"🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️," she stated in response. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."