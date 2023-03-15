Paris Hilton Explains Why She Uses 5 Cell Phones, Admits One Is Just For Prank Calls
Though portions of Paris Hilton's new tome discuss tough topics like her experiences with abuse and abortion, the reality star also offered plenty of fun tidbits about her crazy lifestyle — including the fact that she needs multiple phones to keep her affairs in order.
"My phone is like my jet pack," she confessed. "I have five dedicated phones, separate numbers for work, personal, Europe, prank calling, and one more with a number I give out if people ask me for my number but I don't feel totally comfortable giving my real real number and I don't want to be mean, because I'm a pathological people pleaser."
Hilton, 42, acknowledged her stash is a bit over the top, but she refuses to give up any of the devices, noting even her husband, Carter Reum, "can't get me to part with more than two of these phones, and believe me, he has tried."
While the reality star knew it would be a big to deal to include heavier anecdotes in her book, titled Paris: The Memoir, she knew that doing so would help herself and others heal.
"It all really started back with my documentary This is Paris. It’s the first time that I really was vulnerable and showed my true side and started speaking about things that I had never spoken about in my life," she told Forbes of why she wrote her story, referencing the project in which she first revealed she was verbally and sexually abused at a boarding school.
"That really just started me on this path of self-discovery, and just seeing how much impact that I’ve made, especially in the troubled teen industry," the new mom shared. "It’s just been incredibly empowering since then. The media has really controlled the story of me for over two decades and it was just time now for me to tell the truth."
Paris: The Memoir hit shelves on Tuesday, March 14.