Paris Hilton Explains Why She Uses 5 Cell Phones, Admits One Is Just For Prank Calls

Hilton, 42, acknowledged her stash is a bit over the top, but she refuses to give up any of the devices, noting even her husband, Carter Reum, "can't get me to part with more than two of these phones, and believe me, he has tried."

While the reality star knew it would be a big to deal to include heavier anecdotes in her book, titled Paris: The Memoir, she knew that doing so would help herself and others heal.