Cat Fight! Rihanna Snubs Former Pal Naomi Campbell at NYFW Show: Watch

In the footage, the “Umbrella” singer made her grand entrance into the event while wearing a stunning net gown with a long train. Rihanna was seen greeting former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enningful, who happened to be sitting next to Campbell.

After giving Enningful a hug and kiss, the mother-of-two — who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky — strolled right past the actress without so much as a hello.