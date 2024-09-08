Cat Fight! Rihanna Snubs Former Pal Naomi Campbell at NYFW Show: Watch
What happened between Rihanna and Naomi Campbell?
On Friday, September 6, a clip of the R&B star, 36, seemingly snubbing the model, 54, at the Alaïa NYFW show went viral.
In the footage, the “Umbrella” singer made her grand entrance into the event while wearing a stunning net gown with a long train. Rihanna was seen greeting former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enningful, who happened to be sitting next to Campbell.
After giving Enningful a hug and kiss, the mother-of-two — who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky — strolled right past the actress without so much as a hello.
People in the comments section then speculated that there may be beef between the two celebs.
“Rihanna said God forgives but I don’t lmao,” one person shared, though it is unclear why the two may have had a falling out, as another added, “Rihanna is a Pisces — And Pisces see you... and then see RIGHT THROUGH YOU.”
One fan supported the Anti artist, noting, “Her totally ignoring Naomi is giving me LIFE.”
Another user asked, “Why do they hate each other?” to which many people gave their best guesses.
“Naomi always talking smack about Rhi Rhi,” an individual claimed, while another alleged, “Naomi once tried to seduce A$AP.”
Someone else suspected their issues may have stemmed from the fact they both were romantically linked to billionaire Hassan Jameel, saying, “Rihanna dated Naomi’s ex.”
As OK! previously reported, Rihanna’s cold shoulder came after Campbell took a jab at Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour after the 74-year-old dissed Campbell at the Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards on Tuesday, September 3.
Wintour began her speech by pointing out how Campbell was not very timely before presenting her with the Fashion Icon Award in Harlem, N.Y.
“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she told the crowd.
According to TMZ, Wintour was so annoyed by Campbell's tardiness that she left the event following her speech.
Campbell then got up onstage and hit back at Wintour.
“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman,” she said of Wintour.
“I’d much rather have this,” Campbell added, nodding to Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, who kindly introduced her.
Campbell noted she’s “always been unapologetically truthful.”
Despite their tension, Campbell made sure to give Wintour her flowers.
“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” she stated. “So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot."
“And so, I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also," she finished.