Paris Hilton Gets Hit With Parenting Criticism Once Again While Swimming With 16-Month-Old Son Phoenix
Paris Hilton has once again thanked fans for their parenting advice.
After the reality star shared an adorable video of herself in the pool with son Phoenix, 16 months, during a family vacation, a few of her TikTok followers pointed out that the tot's swim gear was on backward.
"Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom I think it’s on backwards. But I love this video pure joy," one person commented on the video, to which the blonde beauty, 43, replied, "Oops! Thank you!"
"I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right," she added. "But thank you so much for letting me know.🥰."
Hilton also said thank you to another woman who wrote, "Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey ❤️."
Tagging along for the sun-filled trip to Maui, Hawaii, was husband Carter Reum, their 6-month-old daughter, London, the socialite's brother Barron Hilton, his wife, Tessa, and their kids.
It was just two weeks prior that fans pointed out Paris' children's car seats were installed incorrectly, as it's been suggested that kids under a certain age and weight should be facing backward.
The fashionista took the advice and uploaded a video to show that she corrected the mistake.
"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️," she captioned the upload. "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for takeoff in the #SlivingMom van.✨🚐👶🏼👶🏼💕."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer was commended for listening to people's suggestions instead of getting offended.
"No, I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go," Paris shared. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."
Paris recently opened up about her parenting journey while she and Carter spoke atThe Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival earlier this month.
When it comes to their children learning about social media one day, she said, "I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that."
"I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom," the memoir author confessed.
"I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," explained the DJ. "Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to."