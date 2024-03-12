Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky for Using Her Last Name to 'Plug His Lame Show': 'Enough Already'
Paris Hilton hit back after Mauricio Umansky claimed he left his job at Hilton & Hyland because he hadn't made partner in a preview for the upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills.
"That's exactly what happened," he told a real estate colleague in the sneak peek.
"So, I think I got kind of f----- by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f-----, today I’m happy but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland," he told a friend over drinks. "They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6% of their production and when I went to Rick [Hilton] and I said, 'I’d really like equity and to be a partner.' He went back, he talked to Jeff, he got back to me and basically I was told no."
"I’d never be caught speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them and I am Rick’s brother-in-law," he added. "But unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family. Kyle more than anybody."
Umansky claimed members of the Hilton family "stopped speaking" with Richards because "she understood that what was done to me was wrong."
"Then I went home, I talked to Kyle [and] I go, 'This will cause a lot of stress between you, your sister, and your family, and I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,'" the reality star explained. "She was 100% supportive."
After the sneak peek aired, the socialite took to Instagram to defend her dad.
"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road," she wrote. "He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."
This comes as Umansky and Richards' separation continues to be explored on the hit reality television series.
As OK! previously reported, the real estate agent told daughters Farrah Brittany, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 24, that they'd decide to call it quits and let each other date other people.
"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years," he said at the time. "I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. I think I need space."
Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 22.