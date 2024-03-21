'Please No More': Kyle Richards Admits She 'Can't Handle' Any Additional Family Drama Amid Paris Hilton and Mauricio Umansky's Feud

Last week, Hilton left a bold comment below a preview shared to Instagram for the upcoming season of Umansky's Netflix series, which seemingly confirmed the years-long rumors about a rift between the real estate broker and the socialite's father, Rick Hilton, who is married to Richards' sister Kathy Hilton.

"That’s exactly what happened," Umansky said in the clip about cutting ties with his brother-in-law and his real estate firm Hilton & Highland to start his own company The Agency because he wasn't made partner.

"So, I think I got kind of f----- by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f-----, today I’m happy but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland," he claimed. "They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production and when I went to Rick and I said, ‘I’d really like equity and to be a partner.’ He went back, he talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me and basically I was told no."