'Please No More': Kyle Richards Admits She 'Can't Handle' Any Additional Family Drama Amid Paris Hilton and Mauricio Umansky's Feud
Kyle Richards is at the end of her rope when it comes to family drama.
During an Amazon Live on Tuesday, March 19, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, addressed her niece Paris Hilton's shady comments about her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.
"I really was just like, ‘No. Please no more,'" Richards admitted about her reaction to what the Paris in Love star, 43, said about the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53. "I can’t handle any more things."
"I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again," the Halloween actress continued. "For me, it was like, ‘Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.’ But no, not too soon Kyle. There’s more stuff coming. My family is all in the public eye, and it’s a weird thing. I’m on television. My niece is on television. My sister is on television. My family is on television. It’s a lot. What can I say?"
Last week, Hilton left a bold comment below a preview shared to Instagram for the upcoming season of Umansky's Netflix series, which seemingly confirmed the years-long rumors about a rift between the real estate broker and the socialite's father, Rick Hilton, who is married to Richards' sister Kathy Hilton.
"That’s exactly what happened," Umansky said in the clip about cutting ties with his brother-in-law and his real estate firm Hilton & Highland to start his own company The Agency because he wasn't made partner.
"So, I think I got kind of f----- by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f-----, today I’m happy but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland," he claimed. "They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production and when I went to Rick and I said, ‘I’d really like equity and to be a partner.’ He went back, he talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me and basically I was told no."
- Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky for Using Her Last Name to 'Plug His Lame Show': 'Enough Already'
- 'It's Nobody’s F------ Business': Kyle Richards Refuses to Reveal Reason Behind Bombshell Mauricio Umansky Split
- Kyle Richards Sobs Over Rumors Mauricio Umansky Cheated on Her During Their Marriage: 'They Made Me Feel Insecure'
However, the "Stars Are Blind" singer wasn't having it. "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press," she wrote in the comments section.
"Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…" Hilton concluded in her statement.
Umansky responded to the callout by his estranged niece, adding, "Look, it’s sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own,” Umansky explained. “I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Umansky.