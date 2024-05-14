OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paris Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Paris Hilton Hit With Safety Concerns Over Her Kids' Car Seats: 'They're So Far From Being Buckled Properly'

paris hilton safety concerns kids car seats buckled properly
Source: mega;@parishilton/tikok
By:

May 14 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

That's not hot.

Paris Hilton was met with criticism after she uploaded a TikTok that showed her and husband Carter Reum's two kids sitting in their car seats, as some social media users claimed they weren't buckled in properly.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton safety concerns kids car seats buckled properly
Source: mega

Paris Hilton's social media followers expressed their concerns over the way her kids were seated in the car.

People noted it's advised that if a child is under a certain age or weight, their seat needs to positioned backward in the vehicle, though her son, Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 6 months, were both seated forward.

Other people were confused as to why the car's horizontal seatbelt was placed across her daughter's car seat.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton safety concerns kids car seats buckled properly
Source: @parishilton/tikok

Some social media users thought the kids' car seats should be facing backward.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Hilton's followers expressed their concerns in the comments section, though they did so with a loving tone.

"I think their car seats need to be reverse facing. You're doing amazing though!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Happy mamas day, girl! FYI, it's safest to have your babies rear facing until they are 4 or over 40 lbs. love the videos you share of your babies."

Others didn't bite their tongue, with one individual calling the set up "crazy unsafe" and another penning, "They're so far from being buckled properly."

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton safety concerns kids car seats buckled properly
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their kids via surrogacy.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, 43, called the car her new "#SlivingMom van" and revealed in the social media post that they were headed to a Mother's Day celebration. However, after being hit with backlash, she deleted the upload.

This isn't the first time the reality star has dealt with harsh remarks online, as she previously called out the rude people who were commenting on the size of her son's head.

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️," she responded. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

The Simple Life alum opened up about the ordeal in an interview, noting, "I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby."

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton safety concerns kids car seats buckled properly
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Reum and Hilton married in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," continued the mother-of-two. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

The fashionista also gave a shout-out to her supporters, sharing, "It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me. Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.