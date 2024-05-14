Paris Hilton Hit With Safety Concerns Over Her Kids' Car Seats: 'They're So Far From Being Buckled Properly'

Some of Hilton's followers expressed their concerns in the comments section, though they did so with a loving tone.

"I think their car seats need to be reverse facing. You're doing amazing though!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Happy mamas day, girl! FYI, it's safest to have your babies rear facing until they are 4 or over 40 lbs. love the videos you share of your babies."

Others didn't bite their tongue, with one individual calling the set up "crazy unsafe" and another penning, "They're so far from being buckled properly."