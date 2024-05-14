Paris Hilton Hit With Safety Concerns Over Her Kids' Car Seats: 'They're So Far From Being Buckled Properly'
That's not hot.
Paris Hilton was met with criticism after she uploaded a TikTok that showed her and husband Carter Reum's two kids sitting in their car seats, as some social media users claimed they weren't buckled in properly.
People noted it's advised that if a child is under a certain age or weight, their seat needs to positioned backward in the vehicle, though her son, Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 6 months, were both seated forward.
Other people were confused as to why the car's horizontal seatbelt was placed across her daughter's car seat.
Some of Hilton's followers expressed their concerns in the comments section, though they did so with a loving tone.
"I think their car seats need to be reverse facing. You're doing amazing though!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Happy mamas day, girl! FYI, it's safest to have your babies rear facing until they are 4 or over 40 lbs. love the videos you share of your babies."
Others didn't bite their tongue, with one individual calling the set up "crazy unsafe" and another penning, "They're so far from being buckled properly."
The blonde beauty, 43, called the car her new "#SlivingMom van" and revealed in the social media post that they were headed to a Mother's Day celebration. However, after being hit with backlash, she deleted the upload.
This isn't the first time the reality star has dealt with harsh remarks online, as she previously called out the rude people who were commenting on the size of her son's head.
"🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️," she responded. "My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
The Simple Life alum opened up about the ordeal in an interview, noting, "I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby."
"You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," continued the mother-of-two. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."
The fashionista also gave a shout-out to her supporters, sharing, "It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me. Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot."