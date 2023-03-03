Paris Hilton Shares What She'll Name Future Daughter, Admits She Picked Out Moniker 'Over 10 Years' Ago
Paris Hilton is loving the simple life as a new mom — so much so, she's already thinking about having a second child despite her and husband Carter Reum's son, Phoenix, being less than two months old!
The reality star dished on parenthood while promoting her memoir in a live chat on Tuesday, March 1.
"I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day named London. It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," the heiress spilled. "I had actually picked that name for a long time now. Probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."
Her son's name didn't come as easily, explaining, "it was hard to pick because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name."
"Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids' name, Vegas would be weird," joked the blonde beauty. "It’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy. Besides London, that works for both. As well as it’s a P, like Paris, so I thought Phoenix, Paris and London sound amazing together."
If Hilton and Reum, both 42, decide to have a third child, the fashionista admitted she doesn't have any names in mind, but said she's open to suggestions from fans.
As OK! previously reported, the "Stars Are Blind" crooner used a surrogate to welcome Phoenix, and though she and Reum underwent the embryo-creating process "seven times," it only resulted in male embryos. However, since she dreams of being a girl mom, she "went through the process again a month ago" and is currently waiting to see if there are any females.
Last month, the Cooking with Paris lead revealed she chose the surrogacy route because she was "traumatized" from being in the room while a woman gave birth, something she experienced on The Simple Life.
The mom-of-one also said the abuse she endured at her boarding school "scared" her of most medical practices.
Hilton talked parenthood during a TalkShopLive stream.