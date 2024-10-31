Paris Hilton Perfectly Replicates 'Icon' Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' Outfit for Halloween: Photos
That's hot!
Paris Hilton paid tribute to her pal Britney Spears for Halloween this year, choosing to replicate the ensemble the pop star wore in the music video for "...Baby One More Time."
"It’s Britney b---- 😉💕 Love you icon @BritneySpears 🥰💖," the socialite, 43, captioned a photo shoot she did with photographer Kevin Ostajewski.
The star uploaded the shots to Instagram, which showed Hilton rocking a gray cardigan, white button-down shirt, black miniskirt, black knee-high socks and Cindy Bebe 01 Black Crushed Patent Leather Platform Pumps' from INGILIZ.
She also added pink pom poms and bows to her two braids as she posed in front of pink lockers.
The reality star snapped photos at a school desk as well, where she mimicked the scene in which Spears plays around with a pen.
In a follow-up social media video, Hilton lip-synced the words to the hit track as it played in the background.
"It’s Britney B---- 💋❤️🔥 How did I do @BritneySpears? 😘," she captioned the clip. "#ThatsHot #Halloween 🎃 #IconsOnly 💫."
Fans raved over Hilton's costume, with one person commenting, "You killed it sis🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 best friendship ever!!😍😍😍."
"You win Halloween ❤️," declared another supporter, while a third wrote, "Icons dressing as icons! I hope Britney sees this!!!"
- Paris Hilton Praises Longtime Pal Britney Spears After She's Freed From Conservatorship: 'She Deserves All Of The Happiness In The World'
- Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
- Britney Spears Seductively Eats Cherries in Devil Costume as Singer 'Missed Halloween': Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Spears, 42, and the fashionista became friends in the early 2000s and were often seen out partying together, but these days, the women have just as much fun staying in.
"Britney was over here a couple weeks ago 'cause she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix," the DJ shared during an August TalkShop Live, referring to her and husband Carter Reum's son.
"It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies," Hilton gushed. "She just loves kids so much."
The "Stars Are Blind" vocalist revealed that the Crossroads alum "danced" with Phoenix while listening to Hilton's latest album, Infinite Icon.
The Cooking With Paris host recalled how years ago, the ladies would play each other's music "on repeat."
"That was all we listened to in the car," she spilled. "Going into the club, the DJ would play the songs. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun."
Spears has raved over how much she appreciates the blonde beauty — in fact, Hilton was one of just a few celebrities invited to the Princess of Pop's 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.
"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," the Simple Life alum said of performing at Spears' nuptials.
"I'm not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride's night, and that's her story to tell," she added. "But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her."