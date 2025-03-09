Paris Jackson Fires Back at Critics 'Freaking Out' About Her Nipples Poking Out of Her Outfit at Paris Fashion Week: 'It's Not That Big of a Deal'

Paris Jackson's nipples were on display in the sheer blakc gown she wore on Wednesday, March 5.

On Friday, March 7, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe shared an Instagram Story clapping back at haters who critiqued her choice to expose her nipples at the Wednesday, March 5, Stella McCartney Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

Paris Jackson wore her blonde hair in waves and had on minimal makeup for the fashion show.

The blonde beauty began the clip by pointing out how she got "mixed reviews" and a "good amount of flack" for wearing the see-through black gown to the event in Paris, France.

"We're all animals, we've all got bodies," Paris, 26, stated. "It's not that big of a deal and we've got bigger fish to fry, alright? Let's do something for the environment, man. Let's do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!"