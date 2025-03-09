Paris Jackson Fires Back at Critics 'Freaking Out' About Her Nipples Poking Out of Her Outfit at Paris Fashion Week: 'It's Not That Big of a Deal'
Paris Jackson is defending her fashion risk!
On Friday, March 7, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe shared an Instagram Story clapping back at haters who critiqued her choice to expose her nipples at the Wednesday, March 5, Stella McCartney Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.
The blonde beauty began the clip by pointing out how she got "mixed reviews" and a "good amount of flack" for wearing the see-through black gown to the event in Paris, France.
"We're all animals, we've all got bodies," Paris, 26, stated. "It's not that big of a deal and we've got bigger fish to fry, alright? Let's do something for the environment, man. Let's do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!"
The famous offspring noted that she doesn’t get why the human body is a "driving force for such discomfort in so many people."
"It's just a body, on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time," she continued. "Don't get uncomfortable with our bodies. It's your body, you've got one, I've got one, we've all got it's OK. There's nothing wrong with it."
Paris recorded herself while lying in bed along with a brown dachshund puppy.
On Sunday, March 9, she uploaded stills from Paris Fashion Week, including snaps of the revealing ensemble.
- Paris Jackson Goes Braless in See-Through Black Top at Golden Globes After-Party: Photo
- Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'
- Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne & More Step Out For Paris Fashion Week — Plus, A Personal Shopper To The Stars Dishes On This Season's Hottest Styles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“All in a day’s work.. or week #parisfashionweek,” she captioned the photo dump.
In the images, the celeb’s curves were on full display in the long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress, which she accessorized with a black mini bag, lots of rings and heels. Paris also donned minimum makeup and had her hair in long waves.
As OK! previously reported, the controversial look came after she opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Justin Long.
“It’s terrifying. It’s a big leap. It’s exciting and it’s thrilling and it’s a big step. I know I am making the right choice, which is a good feeling,” she told a reporter at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.
“It’s going wonderful. I just picked a wedding planner, he is super nice. His name is Mark Seed. He is absolutely wonderful — working on venues and dresses,” she explained of the process.
When asked about the “vibe” of her wedding fashion, she noted, “I can’t say yet.”
Though she was tight-lipped about her gown, she did show off her engagement ring, which was designed by her and Jean Dousset, who is the great, great-grandson of Louis Cartier.
“I really like sustainability and eco-friendly stuff. Seven is my lucky number and it is incorporated into it. There’s a lot of little details in there. There’s a seven on either side, made of seven stones, and then there’s seven stones around the halo,” she said of the bling.