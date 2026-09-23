Pat McAfee Says He Received a 'Disturbing Threat' to Be 'Kirked Live on Air' During ESPN Show
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Pat McAfee revealed that he received a disturbing online threat during his ESPN show.
"Somebody just said they wanted me to get Kirked live on-air," McAfee said, per the New York Post.
"Well I think a lot of people are saying a lot of stuff on the internet — like I don’t say things and then they just say, 'This is what he just said.' And then people are like, 'Yeah that is what he just said,'" he continued.
"And it’s like, 'No I did not just say that. Can we? Please? Maybe?’ … That’s crazy. I hope that doesn’t happen, by the way. And if it does, then I’ll see ya next hour," he added.
The former NFL punter was hosting his show from Los Angeles on Monday, September 21, before appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown for the Rams-Giants game.
Pat McAfee Shared The Alleged Threat
McAfee shared a screenshot of the message on X after it was deleted.
The message came in response to McAfee’s earlier post about enjoying his former team’s Week 2 game.
The now-deleted message read, "If someone kirked him live during his show it would be a top 3 moment in the history of mankind."
The wording referenced the September 2025 fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.
McAfee did not identify the person behind the deleted post, and the message remained an allegation rather than a confirmed physical threat.
Charlie Kirk’s Death Remains In Court
The reference came more than a year after Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.
Tyler Robinson, 23, is accused of killing Kirk and faces an aggravated murder charge.
Robinson pleaded not guilty, and a Utah judge ruled that the case can proceed to trial, where prosecutors may seek the death penalty.
His next court hearing was set for October 23.
- ESPN Star Stephen Smith Slips Up on Air as He Mistakenly Refers to NFL Player as Late Activist Charlie Kirk
- Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Fired From Fox After Near-Fatal Stabbing Incident
- Charlie Kirk's Family Intends to Sue, Says Utah Valley University Failed to Stop Rooftop Shooter and Warns of 'Stunning Failures' Before Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
McAfee joined ESPN’s College GameDay in 2022 before bringing The Pat McAfee Show to the network’s daytime lineup in 2023.
His unconventional sports show is known for unfiltered commentary, including on-air cussing.
He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Worldwide Leader in 2023.
In August 2026, The Athletic reported that McAfee and ESPN were discussing a new contract that could be worth $60 million to $65 million annually.
The latest incident comes after McAfee recently addressed online attention surrounding his show, including speculation that he was smoking on air.
He said he was burning sage.
He also previously appeared to take a hit from a vape pen during his 2025 NFL Draft broadcast in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
During a recent College GameDay appearance, LSU coach Lane Kiffin also joked about the backlash surrounding McAfee, calling himself and McAfee "two of the most hated people there are."