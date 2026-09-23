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Pat McAfee Says He Received a 'Disturbing Threat' to Be 'Kirked Live on Air' During ESPN Show

Photo of Pat McAfee
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee revealed a disturbing online message while hosting his ESPN show in Los Angeles.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

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Pat McAfee revealed that he received a disturbing online threat during his ESPN show.

"Somebody just said they wanted me to get Kirked live on-air," McAfee said, per the New York Post.

"Well I think a lot of people are saying a lot of stuff on the internet — like I don’t say things and then they just say, 'This is what he just said.' And then people are like, 'Yeah that is what he just said,'" he continued.

"And it’s like, 'No I did not just say that. Can we? Please? Maybe?’ … That’s crazy. I hope that doesn’t happen, by the way. And if it does, then I’ll see ya next hour," he added.

The former NFL punter was hosting his show from Los Angeles on Monday, September 21, before appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown for the Rams-Giants game.

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Pat McAfee Shared The Alleged Threat

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Image of Pat McAfee revealed an alleged threat during his ESPN show after a deleted X post referenced Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee revealed an alleged threat during his ESPN show after a deleted X post referenced Charlie Kirk.

McAfee shared a screenshot of the message on X after it was deleted.

The message came in response to McAfee’s earlier post about enjoying his former team’s Week 2 game.

The now-deleted message read, "If someone kirked him live during his show it would be a top 3 moment in the history of mankind."

The wording referenced the September 2025 fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

McAfee did not identify the person behind the deleted post, and the message remained an allegation rather than a confirmed physical threat.

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Charlie Kirk’s Death Remains In Court

Image of Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

The reference came more than a year after Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Tyler Robinson, 23, is accused of killing Kirk and faces an aggravated murder charge.

Robinson pleaded not guilty, and a Utah judge ruled that the case can proceed to trial, where prosecutors may seek the death penalty.

His next court hearing was set for October 23.

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Image of Pat McAfee joined ESPN’s 'College GameDay' in 2022 before bringing 'The Pat McAfee Show' to the network in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee joined ESPN’s 'College GameDay' in 2022 before bringing 'The Pat McAfee Show' to the network in 2023.

McAfee joined ESPN’s College GameDay in 2022 before bringing The Pat McAfee Show to the network’s daytime lineup in 2023.

His unconventional sports show is known for unfiltered commentary, including on-air cussing.

He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Worldwide Leader in 2023.

In August 2026, The Athletic reported that McAfee and ESPN were discussing a new contract that could be worth $60 million to $65 million annually.

Image of Pat McAfee previously addressed speculation about smoking on his show, saying he was burning sage.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee previously addressed speculation about smoking on his show, saying he was burning sage.

The latest incident comes after McAfee recently addressed online attention surrounding his show, including speculation that he was smoking on air.

He said he was burning sage.

He also previously appeared to take a hit from a vape pen during his 2025 NFL Draft broadcast in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

During a recent College GameDay appearance, LSU coach Lane Kiffin also joked about the backlash surrounding McAfee, calling himself and McAfee "two of the most hated people there are."

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