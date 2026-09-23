Pat McAfee Says He Received a 'Disturbing Threat' to Be 'Kirked Live on Air' During ESPN Show

Pat McAfee revealed that he received a disturbing online threat during his ESPN show.

"Somebody just said they wanted me to get Kirked live on-air," McAfee said, per the New York Post.

"Well I think a lot of people are saying a lot of stuff on the internet — like I don’t say things and then they just say, 'This is what he just said.' And then people are like, 'Yeah that is what he just said,'" he continued.

"And it’s like, 'No I did not just say that. Can we? Please? Maybe?’ … That’s crazy. I hope that doesn’t happen, by the way. And if it does, then I’ll see ya next hour," he added.

The former NFL punter was hosting his show from Los Angeles on Monday, September 21, before appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown for the Rams-Giants game.