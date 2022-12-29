Pat Sajak Gives Odd Reaction To Daughter's 'Wheel Of Fortune' Hosting Skills As Strange Behavior Continues
Pat Sajak is raising eyebrows once again.
During the Tuesday, December 27, episode of Wheel of Fortune, the longtime television personality was joined by his 27-year-old daughter, Maggie Sajak, who tried her hand at hosting duties for a part of the Disney-themed installment of the game show.
The famous offspring was joined by her father and his partner-in-crime, Vanna White, to deliver a send-off message before the end of the episode, where the three talked about Maggie's previous stint on the show as the Christmas trivia host. However, Pat's reaction to her past performance was strange to say the least.
PAT SAJAK GETS CALLED OUT BY 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FANS FOR ASKING VANNA WHITE INAPPROPRIATE QUESTION: 'GROSS'
"You were actually a good host!" the somewhat proud papa shockingly said of his daughter, who currently works as the show's Social Correspondent.
Although Pat seemed stunned by how great Maggie was as master of ceremonies on the 40-year-old game show, fans seemed to think she may be the person to take over his job — which not everyone seemed to be thrilled about. "I think she's taking over for Pat," one Reddit user theorized.
"The whole Maggie Sajak thing annoys me to no end. I cringe whenever they show her and her made-up 'social correspondent' job," one annoyed viewer wrote. "Yup! Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves," another agreed.
- Pat Sajak Roasts 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Who Royally Flubs Final Round
- 'Wheel Of Fortune' Star Vanna White Dubs Pat Sajak 'My Work Husband' Despite Buzz His Tacky Behavior Could Get Him Fired
- Rendered Speechless? Pat Sajak Stumbles Over His Words After 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Reveals Strange Hobby
"She’ll take over for Pat and that’s just the way the world goes. Rich people set up their young to have it made. You’ll see it to your dying days," an additional user lamented about the possible decision.
'YIKES': WATCH 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK ACCIDENTALLY GIVE AWAY PUZZLE ANSWER ON AIR
The speculation comes after a long string of verbal mishaps by Pat on-air, leading many people to believe the end of the game show reign may be near.
“The producers want him to at least take a break from the show. They’re hoping that will pull him out of this terrible tailspin!” an insider close to production spilled about the star's possible exit.