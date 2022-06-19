Most Controversial 'Wheel of Fortune' Moments

Wheel of Fortune is one of the most popular televised gameshows of all time. Created by Merv Griffin, it first premiered in 1975 when it was hosted by Chuck Woolery, and later Alex Trebek.

Pat Sajak got his big break with the show when he permanently took over hosting duties in 1981. However, the innocent puzzle game has had its fair share of controversy over the last 47 years, particularly in recent months, as Sajak continues to anger fans with his seemingly rude comments to contestants and even to his cohost, Vanna White.