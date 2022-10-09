Relive Some Of Pat Sajak's Recent Embarrassing Flubs On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

While everyone commits a mistake or two while on the job, Pat Sajak's frequent gaffes are riling up both viewers and TV execs. While the iconic star is contracted to host Wheel of Fortune until 2025, a source spilled that "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act."

"Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," the insider explained. "Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White, thinks he's good for the show."