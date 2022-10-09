Relive Some Of Pat Sajak's Recent Embarrassing Flubs On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
While everyone commits a mistake or two while on the job, Pat Sajak's frequent gaffes are riling up both viewers and TV execs. While the iconic star is contracted to host Wheel of Fortune until 2025, a source spilled that "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act."
"Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," the insider explained. "Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White, thinks he's good for the show."
His actions have even caused some of his colleagues to turn on him, with the source noting, "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."
Scroll down to relive some of the more recent errors he's made on the legendary game show.
Accidentally Giving The Answer
Last year, the father-of-two was talking to the audience and contestants as the board read, "_ _ _TE _RAN_L_." Clearly not paying attention, he uttered the words, "Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly," unknowingly giving the contestant the correct phrase of "quite frankly."
White then asked him, "Did you hear what you said?" to which he replied, "I did, right after I said it. I wonder how many people at home caught it."
Forgetting To Reveal A Prize
This past March, the TV star failed to announce what a contestant won after correctly solving a prize puzzle. After the victory, he was supposed to let her know what she would receive, but he instead moved on to the next round.
Viewers could then hear producers yelling "prize puzzle" in the background, prompting Sajak to rectify the situation and joke that he was going to "read the rules of the show" during the commercial break.
Prematurely Opening Prize Envelope
During a 2021 episode, Sajak opened a grand prize envelope before the contestant even spun the wheel. "I’m not sure why I did that," he admitted. "I know what she’s playing for and you don’t!"
White noted he's never made that error before, to which he replied, "There’s a first time for every mistake. Even I’m not perfect."
Helping A Contestant
In April, a participant was trying to figure out a puzzle when Sajak seemed to bend the rules.
As the contestant was verbally trying to work it out before giving his answer, saying, "The final … final beater … final buzzer …" Sajak suddenly noted, "Yeah, you said it."
The actual answer was "the final buzzer," though he never uttered the full phrase at once. However, Sajak gave him the win anyway.