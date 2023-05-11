Vanna White's Son Nikko Kisses Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie on the Cheek During 'Wheel of Fortune': 'Would Make a Great Couple'
Future Wheel of Fortune stars in the making!
Vanna White's son, Nikko, 28, joined Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, also 28, for a sweet segment titled, "The Spin with Maggie Sajak," shared to the game show series' social media account.
"We have known each other my whole life," Maggie admitted, as Nikko agreed, "It’s been a long time."
The blonde beauty then brought up a comical moment from the pair's childhood, when Maggie's mom, Lesly Brown, tried to get Nikko to kiss her daughter on the cheek, but the young girl hit him in the face instead.
"I would like to apologize," Maggie joked, as Nikko quipped: "That’s the reason why I never tried to kiss you on the cheek again."
"Gosh, we really dodged a bullet there," the aspiring country singer chirped back.
Maggie had also been guest starring as a letter turner for recent episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune while Vanna appeared as a contestant on the game show.
"Got to see mom [play] against some of the smartest people in the world, which was really interesting," Nikko expressed of the 66-year-old, who was joined by Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for Wheel of Fortune: Ultimate Host Night.
"She put in the fight … she did a great job," he added.
Maggie kindly stated, "She taught me well," regarding the legendary letter turner.
As the video continued, Vanna eventually joined Nikko and Maggie near the letter board and begged her son to give Pat's daughter a kiss on the cheek.
"We’ve come full circle, now," Vanna said excitedly.
"All my PTSD is over with … the whole slapping on the face, I feel a lot better now," Nikko humorously added after the successful gesture.
Viewers of the segment gushed over the two famous offspring, as they shared their thoughts in the comments section about how perfect the pair would be romantically.
"What a gorgeous couple they would make!" one person wrote, as another added, "They are so cute together. Would make a great couple."
"What great kids!! I do see a future 'Pat & Vanna' there!!!" a third fan shared, suggesting Nikko and Maggie replace Vanna and Pat, 76, when they eventually retire.