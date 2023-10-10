OK Magazine
Vanna White Thinks Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Could Be a 'Good Replacement' for Her on 'Wheel of Fortune'

vanna white maggie sajak good replacement wheel fortune
Source: ABC
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Maggie Sajak is truly a young Vanna White in the making!

While the latter recently signed a new contract with Wheel of Fortune through the 2026 season, the legendary letter turner believes Pat Sajak's daughter is the best person to fill her role during rare absences — or potentially to even take over full time when she inevitably leaves the show for good.

vanna white maggie sajak good replacement wheel fortune
Source: ABC

Vanna White had only great things to say about Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," Vanna admitted during an interview published on Monday, October 9.

"She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure," the 66-year-old explained of Maggie, 28, who is currently the game show's social correspondent.

vanna white maggie sajak good replacement wheel fortune
Source: ABC

Maggie Sajak is currently the social correspondent for 'Wheel of Fortune.'

One thing Vanna knows for sure is that Pat's charming persona has certainly "rubbed off" on his daughter.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," the television personality gushed. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer. I think she's good for our show."

Maggie has already filled in for Vanna in the past, when the game show hostess was a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune earlier this year.

While Maggie seems to be sticking around as a frequent figure on the series, this season will be her father's last.

vanna white maggie sajak good replacement wheel fortune
Source: ABC

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have co-hosted the game show together for more than 40 years.

"There's definitely sadness and it is absolutely bittersweet for me," Vanna said of Pat retiring from Wheel of Fortune upon conclusion of his 41st season.

Vanna confessed she's grown "very attached" to her costar after working together for more than four decades, admitting: "It's going to be really hard for me after all these years."

Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest is set to take over Pat's hosting duties, and while she'll miss her longtime friend, Vanna only had good things to say about the American Idol emcee.

"He is a kind man. He is professional. He's good at what he does. He likes to have fun," the letter turner said of Ryan.

vanna white maggie sajak good replacement wheel fortune
Source: ABC

Vanna White recently signed a new contract through the 2026 season.

She continued: "He even said to me, 'I'm not trying to replace Pat by any means. I just want to go in and do a good job.' So, that's what he's going to do and I think he's going to be just fine."

No matter who is hosting, Vanna simply hopes Wheel of Fortune will always be remembered as "one of the best shows on TV."

"I don't mean that in an egotistical way," she expressed, noting the game show has provided a sense of comfort in the midst of all the "craziness" in the world. "There's so much drama everywhere. You turn on Wheel of Fortune and you get half hour of family fun."

Source: OK!

E! News spoke to Vanna during an interview about her Wheel of Fortune-inspired makeup collaboration with Laura Geller Beauty.

