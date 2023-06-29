Pat Sajak Vacations in Hawaii With Daughter Maggie After She's Snubbed From Becoming New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host
Pat Sajak is already getting a taste of the relaxing retired life!
On Wednesday, June 28, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host — who announced he's retiring from the game show after this upcoming season — was spotted sitting front row with his family at an Air Supply concert in Hawaii.
Video footage from the performance depicted the star, 76, recording the musicians on his phone, though at one point during the show, Sajak appeared bored by the music and was more interested in picking at his fingernails.
The clips also revealed his daughter, Maggie Sajak, was by his side for the event. Since the 28-year-old has acted as a guest letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune when Vanna White took over for an absent Pat, reports claimed the father-of-two was gunning for his offspring to inherit the his spot post-retirement.
"Pat's hinted he may retire when his contract expires in 2024 and clearly, he wants Maggie to carry on," an insider claimed months ago. "Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie."
However, as OK! reported, it was announced earlier this week that after the latter retires, Ryan Seacrest will be the one to take over the coveted hosting gig.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," the American Idol star shared via social media. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
"Many people probably don't know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he continued.
Sajak announced his impending retirement one June 12, noting the series' 41st season, which begins in September, will be his last.
TMZ reported on Pat and Maggie's outing in Hawaii.