Pat Sajak Vacations in Hawaii With Daughter Maggie After She's Snubbed From Becoming New 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

Video footage from the performance depicted the star, 76, recording the musicians on his phone, though at one point during the show, Sajak appeared bored by the music and was more interested in picking at his fingernails.

The clips also revealed his daughter, Maggie Sajak, was by his side for the event. Since the 28-year-old has acted as a guest letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune when Vanna White took over for an absent Pat, reports claimed the father-of-two was gunning for his offspring to inherit the his spot post-retirement.