Travis Kelce Screams in Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Face After Team Messes Up During 2024 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce was caught in a heated interaction with coach Andy Reid.
During an intense moment during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen yelling at the head of the team after they lost a huge pass made by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kelce appeared to slam his body into Reid, who seemed to lose his balance, as the athlete continued to push toward him, grab his arm all while shouting in his face. Teammate Jerick McKinnon eventually intervened and pulled Kelce away from Reid.
"After the fumble, he [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, ‘Keep me in!’ What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game Noah Gray went in … I think Kelce knows he’s like, ‘Just keep me in there!'" one sports reporter claimed of the shocking turn of events.
Social media was not having the NFL star's behavior, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…"
"So we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce d--- near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay? #SuperBowl," a second person wrote about the situation.
"Travis Kelce nearly dropping 65-year-old Andy Reid...WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM?" a third user added.
