Travis Kelce Screams in Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Face After Team Messes Up During 2024 Super Bowl

Kelce appeared to slam his body into Reid, who seemed to lose his balance, as the athlete continued to push toward him, grab his arm all while shouting in his face. Teammate Jerick McKinnon eventually intervened and pulled Kelce away from Reid.

"After the fumble, he [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, ‘Keep me in!’ What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game Noah Gray went in … I think Kelce knows he’s like, ‘Just keep me in there!'" one sports reporter claimed of the shocking turn of events.