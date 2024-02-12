OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Screams in Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Face After Team Messes Up During 2024 Super Bowl

traviskelcescreamingpp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 9:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce was caught in a heated interaction with coach Andy Reid.

During an intense moment during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen yelling at the head of the team after they lost a huge pass made by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @opaque1/X
traviskelcescreaming
Source: Mega

Travis Kelce got upset at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce appeared to slam his body into Reid, who seemed to lose his balance, as the athlete continued to push toward him, grab his arm all while shouting in his face. Teammate Jerick McKinnon eventually intervened and pulled Kelce away from Reid.

"After the fumble, he [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, ‘Keep me in!’ What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game Noah Gray went in … I think Kelce knows he’s like, ‘Just keep me in there!'" one sports reporter claimed of the shocking turn of events.

Article continues below advertisement
traviskelcescreamed
Source: Mega

Jerick McKinnon had to separate Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Social media was not having the NFL star's behavior, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…"

"So we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce d--- near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay? #SuperBowl," a second person wrote about the situation.

"Travis Kelce nearly dropping 65-year-old Andy Reid...WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM?" a third user added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

More To Come....

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.