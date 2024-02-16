Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Chiefs Fan Shot Dead at Super Bowl Parade
Taylor Swift sent a loving donation to the family of a Chiefs fan shot and killed at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.
The pop star submitted a total of $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set of for Lisa Lopez-Galvan's loved ones after she was fatally hit in the abdomen while celebrating her favorite team's championship.
The "Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial" page was created on Thursday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after the mass shooting occurred, with a goal set to $75,000.
Early Friday morning, February 16, the page had around`1,300 donations when it appeared to catch the attention of Swift, who helped surpass the initial goal by making two $50,000 donations eight minutes apart from one another.
($50,000 is the maximum amount allowed for one donation. Ironically enough, the previous cap used to stand at $15,000, however, GoFundMe adjusted the amount in 2015 after Swift had to make multiple donations to try to reach the $50,000 amount she wanted to give to Naomi Oakes, a then-11-year-old girl battling leukemia and using the pop star's hit "Bad Blood" as her fight song.)
"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the "Love Story" singer, 34, wrote alongside her donation Friday. Her representative later confirmed to Variety that the GoFundMe submission was from Swift herself.
The 14-time Grammy winner was in Australian Eastern Daylight Time when she made the donation, meaning the deposit was made mere moments before her first of three concerts in Melbourne, Australia, began.
Swift jetted off to the next stop on the international leg of The Eras Tour after traveling from Tokyo to Las Vegas in order to attend the Super Bowl in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs tight end and the rest of his teammates were able to flee the scene of the shooting unharmed, the organization confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally," the Chiefs wrote in a message shared to Instagram after the deadly shooting. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City."
The statement concluded: "We are in close communication with the Mayor's office, as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."