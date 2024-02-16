OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Chiefs Fan Shot Dead at Super Bowl Parade

taylor swift donates k chiefs fan killed super bowl parade
Source: LISA LOPEZ-GALVAN/FACEBOOK; MEGA
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift sent a loving donation to the family of a Chiefs fan shot and killed at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.

The pop star submitted a total of $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set of for Lisa Lopez-Galvan's loved ones after she was fatally hit in the abdomen while celebrating her favorite team's championship.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift donates k chiefs fan killed super bowl parade
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift made a $100,000 donation to the family of the woman killed during a mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade.

The "Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial" page was created on Thursday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after the mass shooting occurred, with a goal set to $75,000.

Early Friday morning, February 16, the page had around`1,300 donations when it appeared to catch the attention of Swift, who helped surpass the initial goal by making two $50,000 donations eight minutes apart from one another.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift donates k chiefs fan killed super bowl parade
Source: LISA LOPEZ-GALVAN/FACEBOOK

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was fatally struck by a gunman at a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Article continues below advertisement

($50,000 is the maximum amount allowed for one donation. Ironically enough, the previous cap used to stand at $15,000, however, GoFundMe adjusted the amount in 2015 after Swift had to make multiple donations to try to reach the $50,000 amount she wanted to give to Naomi Oakes, a then-11-year-old girl battling leukemia and using the pop star's hit "Bad Blood" as her fight song.)

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the "Love Story" singer, 34, wrote alongside her donation Friday. Her representative later confirmed to Variety that the GoFundMe submission was from Swift herself.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift donates k chiefs fan killed super bowl parade
Source: MEGA

The pop star sent the donation right around the start of her concert in Australia on Friday, February 16.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

The 14-time Grammy winner was in Australian Eastern Daylight Time when she made the donation, meaning the deposit was made mere moments before her first of three concerts in Melbourne, Australia, began.

Swift jetted off to the next stop on the international leg of The Eras Tour after traveling from Tokyo to Las Vegas in order to attend the Super Bowl in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift donates k chiefs fan killed super bowl parade
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Chiefs tight end and the rest of his teammates were able to flee the scene of the shooting unharmed, the organization confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally," the Chiefs wrote in a message shared to Instagram after the deadly shooting. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City."

The statement concluded: "We are in close communication with the Mayor's office, as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.