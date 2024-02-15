Taylor Swift May Have Been Asked Not to Attend Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Prior to Tragic Shooting, Officials Hint
Kansas City was rocked by tragedy after a tragic shooting took place at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.
Travis Kelce and other players for the NFL team were unharmed and the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not present at the event. Although she did not personally confirm, prior to the devastating attack, city manager Brian Platt told a local radio station that the "Cruel Summer" singer may have been politely encouraged not to go to the parade.
"I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us," Platt said at the time.
Swift was spotted in Australia and reportedly arrived there around midnight local time in preparation for her Friday, February 16, continuation of the Eras Tour in Melbourne.
As OK! previously reported, two armed individuals shot into a crowd at Union Square in Kansas City, Miss., on Wednesday, February 14. One person was reported to have died in the shooting and others were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Children were unfortunately among those injured in the shooting.
Kansas City police confirmed the shocking incident had taken place around 3 p.m. ET on their official social media account, warning parade-goers and other locals to "please leave the area."
"Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete," they continued. "We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."
Shortly after the attack, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes released nearly identical statements via Instagram.
"Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough," Patrick penned.
Football star Drue Tranquill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share words of support following the horrific crime.
"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," he said. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."
CNN reported the number of victims and other details of the shooting.