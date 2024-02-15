OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift May Have Been Asked Not to Attend Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Prior to Tragic Shooting, Officials Hint

taylor swift asked not to attend chiefs super bowl parade
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 14 2024, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kansas City was rocked by tragedy after a tragic shooting took place at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.

Travis Kelce and other players for the NFL team were unharmed and the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not present at the event. Although she did not personally confirm, prior to the devastating attack, city manager Brian Platt told a local radio station that the "Cruel Summer" singer may have been politely encouraged not to go to the parade.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift asked not to attend chiefs super bowl parade
Source: mega

A devastating shooting occurred in Kansas City, Miss., on February 14.

"I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us," Platt said at the time.

Swift was spotted in Australia and reportedly arrived there around midnight local time in preparation for her Friday, February 16, continuation of the Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce fully committed relationship taylor swift spend lives together
Source: mega

Taylor Swift was reportedly in Australia at the time of the parade.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, two armed individuals shot into a crowd at Union Square in Kansas City, Miss., on Wednesday, February 14. One person was reported to have died in the shooting and others were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Children were unfortunately among those injured in the shooting.

Kansas City police confirmed the shocking incident had taken place around 3 p.m. ET on their official social media account, warning parade-goers and other locals to "please leave the area."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift asked not to attend chiefs super bowl parade
Source: mega

It's been reported 1 person was killed and 22 were injured in the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

"Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete," they continued. "We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."

Shortly after the attack, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes released nearly identical statements via Instagram.

"Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough," Patrick penned.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Football star Drue Tranquill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share words of support following the horrific crime.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," he said. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

CNN reported the number of victims and other details of the shooting.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.