Taylor Swift May Have Been Asked Not to Attend Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Prior to Tragic Shooting, Officials Hint

Kansas City was rocked by tragedy after a tragic shooting took place at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.

Travis Kelce and other players for the NFL team were unharmed and the tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not present at the event. Although she did not personally confirm, prior to the devastating attack, city manager Brian Platt told a local radio station that the "Cruel Summer" singer may have been politely encouraged not to go to the parade.